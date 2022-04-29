Skerries RNLI rescues stranded kayakers from Shenick island

Two kayakers who were stranded on Shenick Island were rescued by Skerries RNLI this week following a 999 call to Dublin Coast Guard.

The Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat “Louis Simson” was quickly launched by the volunteers in Skerries last Monday April 25 shortly before 11am.

The crew navigated their way around the headland and past Colt and St Patrick’s islands before heading towards Shenick.

The two men were quickly spotted on the foreshore of Shenick Island. The lifeboat was carefully maneuvered into the shallow waters on the western side of the island, and two volunteers waded ashore to check on the condition of the casualties.

One of the men had been in the water for some time after his kayak capsized and he lost his paddle. As a result, he was suffering badly from the cold and was beginning to show signs of hypothermia.

The Helm decided that the best course of action was to get the man ashore and out of the elements as quickly as possible.

He was transferred into the lifeboat by the crew and in order to speed up the evacuation, one member of the crew stayed on the island with the second man, who was feeling fit and well, to assist him in recovering their kayaks from the far side of the island.

The lifeboat brought the casualty to the beach at the lifeboat station, where he was met by shore crew volunteers who provided him with blankets and brought him into the boathouse.

The lifeboat then returned to Shenick Island to pick up the remaining volunteer and the second man. Their kayaks and equipment were also loaded on to the lifeboat and returned to shore. The boat was washed down, refuelled and made ready for the next service.

After spending some time in the station warming up, the man was soon feeling much better and did not require any further medical assistance.

An Irish Defence Forces rigid inflatable boat was also in the area at the time as the Air Corps are currently undergoing exercises in Gormanstown.

They also made their way to Shenick island and stood by to offer any assistance if required.

Conditions at the time were force three to four easterly wind with a slight swell and good visibility.