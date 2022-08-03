Skerries RNLI lifeboat crew rescue young paddleboarder swept to sea

Skerries RNLI were tasked on Monday afternoon by Dublin Coast Guard following 999 calls reporting a young female being blown out to sea on her paddleboard.

The volunteers in Skerries launched their Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat “Louis Simson” shortly after 2pm and within minutes of the pagers sounding. The lifeboat launched and set a direct course for Balbriggan harbour.

Dublin Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 116 and Skerries Coast Guard unit were also tasked.

As the lifeboat was arriving on scene, they received a message from the helicopter that girl had been separated from her board and was in the water. The helicopter maintained a visual on the casualty and guided the lifeboat to her position.

As the lifeboat approached it became obvious that the girl was starting to tire and struggling to reach for the boat. One of the volunteer crew entered the water and swam to her to keep her afloat and assist her towards the lifeboat.

Once on board, a first aid assessment was carried out. She was tired and cold but did not appear to need any medical assistance.

The lifeboat was positioned into shallow water before one of the crew helped the girl to the shore where she was handed into the care of her parents and the Skerries Coast Guard unit.

The lifeboat then retrieved the paddleboard and the leash, which had become separated from the board before returning to the station in Skerries.

Conditions at the time were force three south westerly wind with slight seas and good visibility.

Speaking about the call out, volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer for Skerries RNLI, Gerry Canning said: “Unfortunately we are seeing a rise in calls to paddleboards and kayaks.

“The breeze can take a person away from the shore quite quickly.

“Our advice is to always wear a lifejacket and carry a means of contacting the shore, even if you don’t intend on going far from the shore.’

The RNLI charity saves lives at sea. Its volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around Ireland and the UK.

The RNLI operates 46 lifeboat stations in Ireland.

The RNLI is independent of government and depends on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service. Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, the charity has saved over 142,200 lives.

The RNLI is a proud partner of the GAA in Ireland.

The two organisations are working together to improve the health and well-being of local communities with the aim to reduce drowning and to share life-saving advice.