Skerries pass stiff test with flying colours

New Ireland squad member, Skerries native Ciaran Frawley (centre) rubbing shoulders with Caelan Doris (left) and Conor Murray during training at Carton House ahead of Saturday's impressive win over Japan. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

It takes three - an Enniscorthy forward is finally brought to a half by determined Skerries defence. Picture: Gerry Weldon

SKERRIES 20

ENNISCORTHY14

SKERRIES saw off one of their chief rivals in Enniscorthy to retain top spot and keep their unbeaten record intact at Holmpatrick last Saturday.

It was a blustery autumnal day that greeted the sizeable crowd and after Skerries kicked off on the artificial pitch, towards the sea wall end, Enniscorthy showed their attacking intent with a couple of good early line breaks.

Skerries have scored early in every AIL game this season and this run of form continued as a good lineout take by Tom Mulvany was followed by some good recycling, a great Paul O’Loghlen grubber kick and Ronan Mulcahy dotting down in goal. The difficult conversion was missed.

Enniscorthy have scored freely thus far in Division 2C and it’s easy to see why, with a mobile and athletic pack, good half-backs and impressive outside backs.

Skerries’ scramble defence needed to be at its best to thwart the lively backs on several occasions and there were good early hits from Cormac Marrey and Tom Mulvany.

Enniscorthy had the better of the initial scrum battles, but Skerries grew into this element of the game and a special mention must go to Cormac Murphy who is anchoring the Skerries scrum with increasing conviction in Johnny Sherwin’s absence.

Lorcan Jones showed his trademark dancing feet and fend on a couple of occasions and another Skerries counter-attack was thwarted when the ever-dependable Ross McAuley was stripped of the ball after another good Eoghan Carron box-kick.

Some sustained Skerries pressure followed a high-tackle penalty against Kieron Leonard and Skerries were unlucky not to profit from the five-metre lineout maul, conceding a penalty for going off their feet with the goa-line beckoning.

The last 15 minute of the half, proved to be high-scoring, with four tries being scored.

The first came after some sustained pressure and good ball retention on Skerries’ 22-metre line, and eventually the industrious Enniscorthy outside half Ivan Poole carved his way through a big gap in the Skerries defence to make the score 5-7.

Shortly afterwards, Skerries responded with a well-constructed lineout maul and the evergreen Ross Halligan dotting down to make the score 10-7.

Within minutes Enniscorthy scored the try of the game, with a fantastic screen pass seeing the Enniscorthy full-back Ivan Jacob scorch under the posts for a score of 10-14.

Skerries needed to respond before half-time and their cause was not helped by the restart going dead for an Enniscorthy scrum on half-way.

But from the subsequent back line moves and drives around the corner, Tom Mulvany made a great hit to dislodge the ball, Kevin McGrath kicked through and the ball sat up perfectly for him to score a great solo try.

O’Loghlen nailed the conversion despite the tricky wind, so at half-time the score was 17-14.

Still, the touchline jury were very concerned as Enniscorthy would be playing with the wind at their backs after the break.

The second half proved compelling and surprising as Skerries dominated possession and territory for almost the whole half.

When Enniscorthy did get their hands on the ball they kicked it dead or poorly to touch. This allowed Skerries to sustain the pressure and assert their scrum and an improving lineout.

Shane Murphy and Paddy Finn made an impact off the bench and despite numerous chances the score remained 17-14 at the water break.

Referee Paudie Sheehan from the Munster branch was getting increasingly frustrated with Enniscorthy’s continued discretions at the ruck and scrum, but despite the 13-2 penalty count, two yellow cards and 20 minutes of goal-line pressure the penalty try did not transpire.

Most galling to the Skerries fans would have been the slap-down of a scoring pass under the posts.

Skerries kept battering the Enniscorthy line, searching for the bonus-point fourth try. Tom Mulvany was held up in goal for a goal-line drop out and Mark Oliver ran a great line and appeared to be clear before the ball was dislodged.

Skerries had already declined a couple of penalties in-front of the posts and as the game entered the last few minutes O’Loghlen opted to kick for the posts, much to everyone’s surprise.

Little did the spectators know that the referee had said the game was over after the penalty. O’Loghlen made no mistake, and the final whistle blew for a hard-fought six-point win.

Skerries should be delighted with their tenacity and second half domination. There was delight at the final whistle as beating Enniscorthy is a great achievement. However, this was tinged with frustration as they only took four points from the game and Enniscorthy one. A fourth try would have meant a five-point haul for Skerries and none for Enniscorthy.

There is a good buzz around the players, coaches, management, and spectators and the challenge now is to keep that going for the next 13 games. Next up is a week off, then Middleton away and Sundays Well at home.

Skerries’ J1 team also had a fine result on Sunday against St Mary’s, coming away from a high-scoring encounter with a 43-23 win and a hat-trick for Davey Goodman.