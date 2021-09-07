Skerries in the title hunt thanks to win

Skerries Town 2 Leixlip Utd 0

Skerries moved up to third spot in Senior One Sunday thanks to goals from Karl Young and Bob McKenna. Skerries showed both sides of their game as they dominated offensively during the opening half before showing their defensive qualities for much of the second half as they protected their two goal lead.

Skerries were dealt a blow just before the game when they lost James Kimmage in the warm up but his replacement Sean Lynch grabbed his opportunity when asked to start as he made a nuisance of himself early on. Lynch played a fine through ball to strike partner Bob McKenna but the in-form striker saw his shot well saved by the advancing Leixlip keeper.

McKenna had another decent chance two minutes later when played in by Karl Young but once again the visiting keeper was quickly off his line to smother the Skerries striker’s effort. Skerries early pressure eventually yielded dividends when Young once again played McKenna in and although his effort was blocked by the keeper Young was on hand to follow up before drilling the ball into the bottom corner.

Leixlip thought they had drew level almost immediately after that setback but their celebrations were cut short when the linesman ruled the effort on goal was offside. Karl Costello almost doubled Skerries lead just before half time after being played in by Chris Polis but once again the excellent Leixlip keeper got down well to keep the score at 1-0 as the sides went in at the break.

Skerries couldn’t have wished for a better start to the second half with the industrious Bob McKenna showing fantastic skill to beat two players before burying the ball into the bottom corner to double his sides lead. Leixlip had a glorious chance to half the deficit five minutes later but Skerries keeper Collie McGearty pulled off a brilliant save to maintain his sides two goal cushion.

Leixlip really piled the pressure on late in the game as they racked up the corners but the Skerries defence marshalled expertly by Ken Costello and Barry Davey proved equal to the task as they cleared everything the visitors threw at them. A fine win for Skerries who must now prepare for a tough away FAI Intermediate cup game against Crumlin next week.

Skerries Town: Collie McGearty, Paul O’Carroll, Emmet Mullen, Ken Costello, Barry Davey, Chris Polis, Karl Costello, Karl Young, Eddie Rubpchika, Bob McKenna, Sean Lynch

Subs: Alex Boyle for Bob McKenna, Josh Mullen for Sean Lynch