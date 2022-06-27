Skerries fuel thief now in a ‘good place’ after going through a difficult time

A 30-year-old man who drove off without paying for €30 worth of fuel is now “in a good place” after going through a difficult time, a court has heard.

Thomas Gaffney, Mourne View, Skerries, pleaded guilty to theft at the Applegreen Service Station, Walshestown, County Dublin on June 30, 2018. He also admitted possession of drugs at a property in Mourne View, Skerries on February 26th last year.

Garda Nicky McBride said he received a call from staff at the Applegreen to say the defendant had put petrol to the value of €32.40 into his car, got back into the vehicle and drove off without paying.

The court also heard evidence from Garda Stephen O’Toole who said they attended a property in Mourne View, Skerries to carry out a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Before the search started, Gaffney handed over a small quantity of cannabis which he said was for his own personal use.

The defendant has 67 previous convictions, most of which are for road traffic offences, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said that Gaffney no longer takes drugs and is in a stable relationship, which has changed him.

Judge Paul Kelly fined Gaffney €150 for possession of drugs with three months to pay. After hearing that €50 had been handed over to cover the cost of the drive-off, Judge Paul Kelly said he would take the offence into consideration.