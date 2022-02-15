Skerries draw comfort from first-day stalemate

Skerries Harps kicked off the club season at St Anne’s Park on Friday evening with Rob Delaney popping up with another crucial point for the seasiders.

Having kicked over the winning score for Harps in their historic U21 ‘A’ Championship win over Whitehall Colmcille last December, Delaney was on hand to rescue a draw for Terry McGinnis’ men deep into injury time.

Delaney was calmness personified as he landed a free from 40 metres out to give the Skerries Harps supporters plenty to cheer about on the long journey home.

Harps had started with just six of the team that had lined out against Clontarf in the championship last year, with Killian McGinnis, who appeared on the bench for Dublin against Armagh recently, a key absentee.

Harps quickly found themselves trailing to a first-minute goal, with Karl Miller following in after an initial Clontarf effort had come back off the upright.

That put Clontarf four points up, but Skerries were soon back in contention when, following a strong end line run by Robbie Clinton, Stephen Smith gathered possession from the edge of the D before beating the keeper with a firm finish.

And although losing midfielder Donal Cotter to injury mid-way through the first half, Skerries subsequently moved four points clear, with Westmeath defender Jack Smith among the point scorers.

By half-time they led 1-5 to 1-2, but Clontarf were back on level terms by the 35th minute, with centre forward Kieran McKeon sending over a brace.

However Skerries were then awarded a penalty mid-way through the half after a push on Aidan Coleman, with Stephen Smith on hand to slot home the spot kick to put Skerries’ lead back out to three.

Clontarf came back strongly after that and they had moved a point in front by the time Skerries keeper Shane Rice produced a double save to keep his team in the game.

In a frantic finish Clontarf managed to keep their noses in front until Delaney popped up with the last score of the game which finished 1-13 to 2-10.

Elsewhere, an early goal for Cuala proved the difference in their 1-13 to 0-14 win over St Maur’s, with Ciarán Reddin registering six points for the visitors in a game where four of last year’s minor team got run-outs.

Overall it was a very competitive weekend in Division 1, with Ballymun Kickhams and and Ballinteer St John’s both being held at home by Thomas Davis and Lucan respectively, while both Na Fianna and Castleknock had just a score to spare over St Jude’s and St Brigid’s.