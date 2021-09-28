Skerries draw comfort after ‘Kick’ in teeth

Alex Wright of St Sylvester's is pursued by Fingallians duo Conor Kelly (left) and Danny Campion as Syls' Jack Hazley looks on. Picture: Eamonn Smyth Photography

Go Ahead Senior 1 club championship Group 3

Skerries Harps 0-15

Ballymun 1-12

A dramatic finish to Saturday’s group three encounter in Parnell Park saw the defending champions rescue a point with Fiach Andrews’ last gasp free deep into injury time saving Ballymun’s blushes.

Skerries Harps having trailed by three points in the final quarter had taken a one point lead through Stephen Smith to leave Terry McGinnis’s side in a strong position to advance to the last eight.

And in the next attack, their Dublin under age player Adam Fearon was primed to pounce from the edge of the square only to see his effort cannon off the crossbar.

Kickhams quickly broke up the field and won a close in free which Andrews duly converted to bring to a close a terrific hour of football..

Disappointment then for Skerries but it shouldn’t detract from a display that had plenty of positives over the course of the hour.

Ten years on from their historic win over Cuala, Skerries showed they are well capable of holding their own against the top teams in the captain.

Granted Ballymun were without three of their main Dublin players in Evan Comerford, John Small and most importantly Dean Rock.

Nonetheless Ballymun were expected to win this and that they didn’t was down some terrific performances around the field where the full back line of Fionn O’Leary, Eoghan McGinley and Adam El Shamy were excellent.

In midfield, Donal Cotter won some terrific ball in an area where Ballymun had swamped Thomas Davis in the second half of their opening group match.

Killian McGinnis meanwhile pitched in with three points but again the star turn for Harps was Stephen Smith.

A quiet third quarter aside, the former Dublin under 21 dragged his team back into contention in the final ten minutes and some of his points on the day were from the top drawer.

Smith had registered points from each point in an impressive opening quarter where older brother Jack had linked up well from half back.

And with El Shamy bottling up Ballymun’s Jason Whelan, Harps had moved two points clear at the first water break with a lovely shimmy from Smith seeing him point from just inside the right touchline.

And with the Harps forwards working extremely hard to create scoring chances, the Skerries lead was out to five before Kickhams added two late points to leave it at 0-9 to 0-6 to Skerries at half time.

The two teams had traded a point apiece before Ballymun struck for the only goal of the game on 36 minutes when Cameron McCormack palmed the ball into the net after Shane Davis had blocked Eamon Hill’s initial effort.

Skerries responded well with efforts from both Sean Rocks and Robbie Clinton both requiring interventions as the sides went in level at the final water break.

And while the introduction of Paddy Small would see Ballymun moved three points clear following a point from Ciaran McManus, Stephen Smith’s industry would set up scores from Rob Delaney and Jack Smith before Delaney levelled proceedings on the hour mark.

Smith then outfielded his marker to point off a fine pass from Harry Dawson to edge Skerries Harps before a dramatic end to game saw Ballymun level at the death.

Skerries Harps: Shane Davis, Fionn O Leary, Eoghan McGinley, Adam El Shamy, Eoin Smith, Sean Rocks, Jack Smith 0-1, Killian McGinnis 0-3, Donal Cotter, Kevin Coyle, Adam Fearon 0-2, Rob McKey, Stephen Smith 0-5, Ciaran Murphy 0-1 (0-1m), Harry Dawson 0-1. Subs: Finn Chatten for Coyne, Robbie Clinton for Rocks, Shane Dowling for McKey, Rob Delaney 0-2(0-1f) for Murphy, Eoin MacLoughlin for J Smith