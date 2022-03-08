Skerries bow out to clinical Ballymun

BALLYMUN UTD 2

SKERRIES TOWN 0

Skerries Town dominated much of this game, but the home side were much more clinical and that enabled them to secure their passage into the second round of the Charlie Cahill Cup.

Alan Sweeney’s side have gone off the boil in recent weeks, but this was a much improved performance from the Fingal outfit who will feel unlucky not to have at least brought this tie to extra time.

The visitors will ruefully reflect on three gilt-edge chances they passed up during the first 15 minutes of the second half which ultimately cost them at least a draw.

Ballymun started the game well and looked dangerous as they continually pumped long balls into the Skerries box which were in the main dealt with by Barry Davey and Ken Costello at the heart of the Skerries defence.

After surviving that initial spell of pressure from the home side Skerries gradually began to get on top, with Karl Young and Alan Leonard starting to boss the midfield area.

The first big chance for Skerries came after 20 minutes when the lively Young fed Bob McKenna just inside the Ballymun box and he instantly played it back to Young. The midfielder picked out Alan Leonard’s run, but the Skerries man’s shot was well saved by the Ballymun keeper.

Skerries went close again 10 minutes before the break when McKenna’s free kick shaved the outside of the post before going wide.

Skerries were well on top now, but just before the break they were hit with a sucker punch when a long ball over the top sent the Ballymun winger through on goal and he finished with aplomb past Liam Woodcock to give the hosts a 1-0 lead at the break.

Skerries piled on the pressure at the start of the second half and should have drawn level three minutes after the restart when Leonard sent McKenna through one-on-one with the keeper. However, McKenna who is just returning from injury, was maybe not as sharp as he usually is and his shot was well smothered by the outrushing keeper.

Five minutes later Skerries had another glorious chance when Shane Kiely found Paul O’Carroll out on the left wing. O’Carroll did brilliantly to cut inside and beat two defenders, but with just the keeper to beat he hit a tame shot which was easily gathered by the Ballymun netminder.

A third great chance for Skerries arrived just past the hour mark when a corner was flicked on by Davey at the near post to Chris Polis at the back post and he forced the keeper into a magnificent save from his first-time volley.

At that point Skerries must have begun to think it wasn’t going to be their day and that thought was confirmed when Ballymun scored a second goal on the break in the last minute to seal victory.

Skerries TOWN: Liam Woodcock, Shane Kiely, Barry Davey, Ken Costello, Emmet Mullen, Chris Polis, Karl Young, Alan Leonard, Paul O’Carroll, Karl Costello, Bob McKenna. Subs: Alvaro Para for Karl Costello, Shane Coleman for Barry Davey.