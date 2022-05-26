Dublin

Skerries author publishes new novel called ‘Magpie’, following the adventures of a backpacker in Australia

Ken Phelan

A broken-hearted Irish backpacker and his adventures in the Western Austalian Goldfields form the backdrop to Skerries’ author Alan Ryan’s new novel, “Magpie.”

The story was Inspired by Ryan’s time working in the pastoral and mining industries in Australia, which included a brief stint geological mapping for an Australian character and his at that time, nascent iron ore operation, FMG.

