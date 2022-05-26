Skerries author publishes new novel called ‘Magpie’, following the adventures of a backpacker in Australia

A broken-hearted Irish backpacker and his adventures in the Western Austalian Goldfields form the backdrop to Skerries’ author Alan Ryan’s new novel, “Magpie.”

The story was Inspired by Ryan’s time working in the pastoral and mining industries in Australia, which included a brief stint geological mapping for an Australian character and his at that time, nascent iron ore operation, FMG.

This is Jim Macken’s world too, the protagonist of “Magpie.” Macken, the “broken-hearted Irish backpacker” has gone walkabout in the Western Australia Goldfields.

The scorched land is hurting. The summer rains never come and the temperatures soar. While talking to the trees and dancing around the campfire, he dreams of an old flame and home. Fate intervenes and Jim Macken may never get back to Ireland.

An assault at an inn brings Jim’s day to a premature close. He sleeps outside across the wide front seat of his beat-up truck. A body lies in the dust. The evidence, much of it manufactured, suggests Jim is a killer and Kelly Porcini, the disillusioned barmaid, is an accessory to murder.

Fearing for their lives, Jim and Kelly flee into the hostile interior of the continent.

Why did it take Ryan until he was aged fifty-four, to write and publish “Magpie”? It still surprises him when he thinks of it, he says: “As far as I can remember, I never scribbled prose under the blankets by torchlight, or kept a diary. Nor had I written my first book by age six.”

Ryan recalls growing up in a house full of books, but when not running feral outside, instead of reading, he chose to immerse himself in TV.

Along with not having studied any of the prescribed texts, his poor spelling he claims, may have contributed to his failing English in the Leaving Certificate and a dip in confidence. An inability to learn to spell and questionable grammar followed him into adulthood.

At twenty-one, he built a treehouse in the Australian bush and prospected for gold. Inspired by the experience and disappointed at not finding his fortune, at twenty-nine, Ryan graduated as a mature student from university with a degree in geology.

As exams were passed, his confidence grew, but writing anything remained a chore, he says: "I took no pleasure in it. Headaches and cold sweats would precede any written assignment.”

Many years have now passed since Ryan last walked through Trinity’s Front Square, but guilty boxes of unfinished postgraduate research still occupy space in his attic.

A fear of having to write it up he explains, is partly responsible for why it is gathering dust in the attic and not gathering dust on a shelf in Trinity.

At thirty-nine, Ryan did an Ironman Triathlon. At forty-two, he set an Irish Ironman record and stood on the podium at the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii.

A curious inclusion you may think in an account of his circuitous journey to writing a novel. But, more than anything else, long-distance triathlon, Ryan maintains, taught him that with patience and perseverance, anything is possible.

Racing took him around the world. It is, he explains, “an expensive business”, so to attract sponsors he forced himself to write race reports and a blog. Much to his surprise, these were well received and even more surprisingly, he enjoyed writing them. Something had changed.

Ryan can’t say exactly why or what made him open the laptop all these years later and start to write the story of the broken-hearted Irish backpacker.

Perhaps turning fifty prompted a period of introspection and reflection. Maybe it was just the right time. He was in a good place, he believes.

“Some rediscovered old photographs and a recently completed series of Australian themed paintings, (my normal means of creative expression) must have seeded my imagination”, he explains.

Memories of an incident in an outback pub, walkabouts through old ghost towns and their faded Irish street names began to grow large in his mind.

A first sentence became a paragraph and then slowly formed into pages of crisp formatted text – his new favourite thing. “After many rewrites and the cold eye of an editor - I had written a novel.”

At fifty-five, with the help of his young son and his son’s friends, and occasionally his even younger daughter, Ryan painted his first mural –(if you don’t count the early experiments with chalk on the footpath.)

“Having spent so much time away from family when writing Magpie, it was lovely to work on a project outside with the kids”, he tells The Fingal Independent.

“It provided something of a distraction for us all from the horrors of Ukraine and the new war in Europe and some quiet time to tease out different storylines for any follow-up to "Magpie.”"

“Magpie” is available to order from Amazon and most other online outlets.