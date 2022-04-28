Skerries adventurer Dermot’s epic Shannon swim is delayed due to injury

A Skerries man has been forced to postpone a record-breaking attempt to swim the entire length of the River Shannon due to injury.

Dermot Higgins (60), a retired primary school teacher, had announced his latest fundraising adventure in recent weeks. He had planned to swim Ireland’s longest river – from its source in Dowra, County Cavan, to where it enters the sea in Limerick – over the course of 10 days in July.

He recently joked that he hoped to become the “oldest, fastest and fattest” person to complete the gruelling challenge, helping to raise €100,000 for A Lust For Life, Bressie’s mental health charity, in the process.

Dermot, who has previously spoken openly about being a suicide survivor, is a strong advocate for mental health awareness. He rang in 2022 by swimming for 24 hours at the Applewood pool in Swords to raise funds for Pieta. The seasoned adventurer tried to set a Guinness World Record in 2017/18 when, on his retirement at the age of 55, he attempted to become the oldest man to cycle around the globe. He pedalled 30,000km over the course of nine months, raising an impressive €30,000 for Trócaire.

Big-hearted Dermont also helps organise the annual Dickie Dip in Skerries, a naked sea swim that raises funds for prostate cancer care at the Mater Hospital.

This summer’s Shannon swim was set to be his most ambitious venture yet. However, in a Facebook post, Dermot revealed he had been forced to postpone the event until next year due to injury.

“I’ve had a series of injuries, from torn ligaments in my knee to a serious infection in my leg, which has prevented me from training,” he said. “The infection still hasn’t cleared, meaning it would be impossible for me to get fit enough to complete the challenge this summer.”

He added: “Thankfully, my sponsors will continue to support me. I am committed to completing the challenge next year and raising funds for A Lust For Life. Many thanks to everyone who has helped me get this far and I trust you will continue to support me in the future.”

Following his announcement, Dermot’s friends and supporters took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.