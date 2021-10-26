Skelly’s brace spares Swords’ blushes

Chris Gough of Swords Celtic shielding the ball from Sean Cleary of Ardmore Rovers in the LSL at Balheary.

Swords Celtic's Jack McGlade is closed down by Ardmore Rovers' Damian Forde during their LSL match at Balheary. Pictures: Siobhan Taylor

Sean Murray, Ardmore Rovers, tries to get the better of Swords Celtic's Lewis Skelly.

SWORDS CELTIC 4

ARDMORE ROVERS2

Swords Celtic made it five wins from their last six games, but after the game manager Bobby Browne admitted this wasn’t one of his side’s best performances.

Swords played over an hour of the game against nine men but were unable to shake a gallant Ardmore side off until the final minute when Lewis Skelly gave his side some breathing space at last.

Swords, who hadn’t played a league game since losing 6-2 to Newtown at the end of September, looked hungry from the start, with the returning Jack McGlade and young striker Skelly causing problems early on.

The visitors were trying to rough Swords up in the early stages with some hefty looking tackles, but they paid the price after just five minutes when a defender hauled Sean Kelly down, with the home player through on goal. The referee had no option but to award a penalty, and he also produced a red card to the Ardmore full-back.

After dusting himself down Kelly made no mistake as he tucked home the penalty to put Swords well in control.

Swords were well and truly in the box seat just seven minutes later when another awful tackle by an Ardmore player resulted in a second red.

Despite that numerical disadvantage it was Ardmore who scored next after a fine move which ended with their striker heading past Stephen Trimble.

Swords manager Browne reacted to that equaliser immediately by bringing on another striker in Stephen Doyle and almost immediately the substitute struck a crisp volley from close range to make it 2-1.

The second half was a lot more competitive than Swords would have wished for, with nine-man Ardmore creating some decent chances.

With five minutes left the lively Skelly finally gave Swords some breathing space with a fine finish and it seemed like Swords could finally relax. However, this dogged Ardmore side had other ideas and almost immediately they brought it back to 3-2.

A frantic finale saw chances at both ends, but at the start of injury time Skelly popped up to finally settle the tie with a fine finish to make it 4-2.

Swords CELTIC: Stephen Trimble, Darren Brewster, Graham Duff, Sean Kelly, David Cox, Chris Gough, Andrew Bermingham, Jack McGlade, Lewis Skelly, Owen Jones, Stephen Blake. Subs: Stephen Doyle, Josh Doyle.