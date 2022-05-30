Six year driving ban for Balbriggan man for driving under the influence of an intoxicant

A 50-year-old man who stalled his car a number of times and almost collided with other vehicles as he was attempting to park has been disqualified from driving for six years.

Adelani Afinowi pleaded guilty to driving or attempting to drive a mechanically propelled vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant at Drogheda Street, Balbriggan.

He also admitted engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and obstruction arising out of the incident on February 5th, 2022.

Balbriggan District Court heard the defendant, with an address at Bremore Pastures Crescent, Balbriggan, was observed driving a black Mercedes shortly after 10pm at Drogheda Street in the town.

During the course of parking the vehicle Afinowi stalled a number of times and nearly collided with passing vehicles, the court presenter said.

Gardaí formed the opinion he was under the influence of an intoxicant, however as they attempted to arrest him the accused became aggressive and resisted arrest by gardaí.

Afinowi has six previous convictions, including drink driving.

Defence barrister Fiona Kelly said Afinowi was “deeply apologetic” for his behaviour to the extent that of his own volition he had a letter of apology to gardaí.

She said the accused cannot work as he is a carer for his wife, who has a number of health conditions.

Ms Kelly accepted that the defendant’s record is “abysmal” but appealed to the court not to incarcerate him and instead consider community service or a suspended sentence.

However, Judge Deirdre Gearty said Afinowi had already had the benefit of community service for his last conviction in 2015.

She questioned whether the defendant needs to seek treatment for his alcohol problem.

“If the man wants to drink that’s fine but you can’t get into a car. You put yourself at risk and you put everyone else at risk. It’s absolutely wreckless behaviour,” she commented.

However, the judge said she didn’t believe putting him in jail was the answer.

She warned the defendant not to get into a car if he had been drinking. “You walk,” she said.

The judge adjourned the case to July 28th to allow time for the preparation of a community service suitability report for 240 community service in lieu of a 12 month prison sentence in relation to the Section 4 offence.

Judge Gearty also disqualified Afinowi from driving for six years.

She took the other matters into consideration.