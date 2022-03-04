Sinn Féin TD calls for CCTV in Malahide and Swords in an effort to combat antisocial behaviour

A Dublin Fingal TD has drawn the Tánaiste’s attention to the lack of CCTV in Malahide and Swords amidst concern over antisocial behaviour in Malahide Village "and surrounding areas.”

Speaking in the Oireachtas recently, Deputy Louise O’Reilly (SF) told Deputy Leo Varadkar (FG): “I draw the Tánaiste's attention to two tweets from the Minister with responsibility for housing on May 10 and 26 last year.

"On May 10 he said there would be an announcement in the coming weeks regarding community CCTV for Malahide and Swords.

"Sixteen days later he said he was, ‘Delighted’ [‘delighted’ no less] to report that CCTV has been approved for Malahide Village and Swords Town and will be installed by the June bank holiday weekend." There is no CCTV in either Swords or Malahide at the moment.”

Deputy O’Reilly said the programme for government commits the government to “externally review the legal and organisational framework governing community CCTV”, and asked if the Tánaiste would advise the House about the subject of the Minister’s tweets.

The Sinn Féin Deputy further asked the Tánaiste if there will be a CCTV pilot in Malahide and Swords and if “we are going to see a manifestation of the commitment in the programme for government that will ‘Prioritise visible policing in both rural and urban communities’?”

Deputy Varadkar, responding said: “I thank the Deputy. We are doing that. There are more members of An Garda Síochána than was ever the case before.

"A very significant recruitment campaign is under way, having been launched by the Minister for Justice, Deputy McEntee, only a few days ago. That will help us to continue to increase the visibility of policing in urban and rural areas, especially when it comes to community gardaí.”

Deputy Varadkar told Deputy O’Reilly there was a “problem” with implementing CCTV, and that the government was “working through the issue at the moment.”

Acknowledging the need for more CCTV in our towns and villages, Deputy Varadkar said “it is not good enough for public bodies to say they want CCTV”, but then “not to want the responsibility” around being a data controller for video footage.

Deputy O'Reilly replied: “Perhaps the Minister with responsibility for housing could volunteer to be the data controller.”

There was no further comment from the Tánaiste.