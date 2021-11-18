Simpson at the double to keep Malahide top

Sam Simpson, pictured against St Mochta's earlier in the season, steered Malahide United to victory over Home Farm with a first-half double. Picture: Fintan Clarke

HOME FARM 0

MALAHIDE UNITED2

MALAHIDE United produced probably their best display of the season as they eased past an in-form Home Farm side to maintain their place at the top of the table.

Two first-half goals from Sam Simpson put the visitors in firm control at the break and the only criticism Ger Coughlan could level at his side after a fine display was that they probably could have scored more.

The reigning league champions have begun the defence of their title impressively and remain unbeaten this season after eight wins and five draws.

Their thirteenth game of the season had the potential to be unlucky given Home Farm’s decent form of late which included a 3-1 win on the road away to Malahide’s main title rivals St Mochtas.

Malahide have been guilty of starting slowly in a number of games this season but that criticism could not be levelled at them here, with Coughlan’s side looking dangerous right from the very first whistle. Gareth Craven was linking up well with the lively Lido Lotefa as the visitors patiently looked for a way past a defensively set up Home Farm.

The home side did have their moments in the opening quarter of an hour, with Dylan McNulty pulling off a fine save after ten minutes after Home Farm launched a rare attack, but in the main it was the visitors asking most of the questions.

The opening goal arrived after 25 minutes after some brilliant play out wide by man of the match Cillian Thompson who was a constant thorn in Home Farm’s side.

The midfielder picked up the ball from deep before driving forward and sending a cross into the unmarked Sam Simpson who took a touch before finding the bottom corner of the net.

Lido Lotefa has been in dazzling form in recent weeks and he showed some wonderful trickery at the edge of the box before playing in Gareth Whelan who forced the Home Farm keeper into a smart stop.

The visitors were relentless now and it came as little surprise when they doubled their lead ten minutes before the break. Lotefa was involved again as he received the ball from Cillian Thompson before forcing the home keeper into a decent save down to his left. He couldn’t hold the ball however and Simpson was quickest to react as he smashed home the rebound to make it 2-0.

Despite dominating the opening half the visitors lead was almost halved just before the break when the Whitehall outfit broke with pace before forcing McNulty into an excellent save.

The second half saw Malahide continue to dominate and they would have been out of sight but for a magnificent string of saves from the home keeper.

Chances fell to Lotefa, Gareth Craven and Cillian Thompson in quick succession, but each player was thwarted by fine reflex saves from the home keeper.

Simpson looked like he would be taking home the match ball when he found himself in on goal for his hat-trick, but once again the Home Farm keeper was out of his goal quickly to snuff out the danger. In the end two goals was enough for Coughlan’s side to claim all three points.

Malahide: Dylan McNulty, Mark Brennan, McGlynn, Healy, Foley, Dylan Cashin, Killian Timmins, Gareth Craven, Lida Lotefa, Sam Simpson, Cillian Thompson Hanley. Sub: Levi Boardman for Lido Lotefa.