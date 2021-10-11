Shortage of sign poles is delaying 30kph limit rollout

The introduction of new 30kph speed limits in designated ‘slow zones’ across Fingal is being delayed by a shortage of sign poles, according to Fingal County Council.

At a meeting of the Malahide/Howth Area Committee, Cllr David Healy asked the council for an update on the roll out of ‘slow zone’ 30kph speed limit signs, particularly in the Howth/Malahide electoral area.

In response, the council issued a report stating: “The Speed Limit Bye Laws 2021 came into force on the 1st September 2021.

“A contractor has been engaged to install the poles for all the 30kph Slow Zone Signage.

“Due to the unforeseen extreme shortage of signage poles nationally, there has been a delay with the installation works.

“The delivery of circa 2,000 poles from China via India, ordered in April, has been delayed.

“The contractor has sourced all the poles currently available to him in the country to commence the project, however, completion of the signage installation is dependent on the delivery of the poles on order.

“A further update in this regard will issue to the members as this situation evolves.”

The council’s Operations Department previously advised that once the Speed Limit Bye Laws 2021 were enacted, consideration would be given to engaging a consultant to carry out a study surrounding proposals to further amend the bye laws which would also require further statutory public consultation.

According to the local authority: “This has been put on hold while new guidance from the Department of Transport surrounding a new Speed Limit appeal procedure is being considered.”

Cllr Healy responded saying that expanding the slow zones would reduce the number of poles required, like making much of the centres of Howth and Malahide into 30kph speed zones.

He said he did not understand why that proposal was not out to public consultation and said that he believed it would not be “in any way, controversial”.

He said the move would be “entirely consistent” with Dublin City Council’s move to make the city centre into a 30kph zone.

Cllr Brian McDonagh (Lab) suggested that the council look at poles already in existence that are redundant and could be re-purposed for the 30kph speed limit signs.

He joked, asking if there was now a “grey market” for sign poles around the country.

Cllr Anthony Lavin (FG) agreed that redundant poles should be surveyed to see if they could be reused while Cllr Joan Hopkins suggested painting the speed limits on to the road itself.

Council officials told the councillors that the local authority do already remove redundant poles and reuse them where appropriate.

Councillors were told that speed limits are often painted on the road but there was an additional legal requirement to have a sign too.

Councillors worried about a proliferation of signs on our footpaths were told that each location for a sign is carefully considered by the council.