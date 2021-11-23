Shipshape Mals’ titanic win

Matthew Harper, Grand Hotel Malahide, shoots for the basket during the National League basketball match against Titans at Malahide Community School. Picture: Siobhan Taylor

GRAND HOTEL MALAHIDE 94

TITANS GALWAY66

GRAND Hotel Malahide bounced back impressively from the previous weekend’s defeat by the Dublin Lions when putting on a dominant display against the Titans on Saturday evening.

Recent signing Trevor Recio again impressed, with the Orlando native scoring 22 points to finish as his team’s top scorer once more.

This wasn’t just the Recio show, however, as the home side impressed all over the court, with Tariq Guebaili and Sean Daly also playing their part in what was ultimately a comfortable win.

Malahide have now won four of their five league games in their debut season in the National League and the pre-season goal of promotion from Sean Ingle’s side is well on track.

Malahide began well, with Recio displaying his athleticism early on with a fine run from deep before slamming the ball in for a two.

The Titans have been struggling for form this season, winning just one of their opening five league games, but that win did come in their previous game against LYIT, with Comhghall McCormack excellent for the Galway side during that match.

McCormack was in fine form again here against Malahide and his consistent scoring ensured that the Titans stayed in touch with Malahide for the majority of the opening quarter.

A fine three from Guebaili extended Malahide’s lead to seven just before the first buzzer sounded to end an exciting first quarter on a high for the hosts.

The second quarter followed a similar pattern to the first, with the game being played at a frenetic pace. Recio was always looking for the ball for Malahide and when he received he more often than not found the basket to keep the scoreboard ticking over for Malahide.

Two free throws from Sean Daly extended the home side’s lead to double figures just before the break, with the scoreboard reading 50-39 in favour of Grand Hotel Malahide.

The Titans needed to come out of the blocks quickly in the third if they had any chance of making a game of it, but they were struggling to cope with the pace and the pressure Malahide were placing on them.

Recio went close with an outrageous three attempt from distance before the Titans gave themselves hope with two successive baskets from McCormack to reduce Malahide’s lead back down to nine points.

As with the opening two quarters Malahide seemed to up through the gears towards the end of the third as they blitzed their opponents with four unanswered scores to all but seal victory, with the scoreboard now reading 72-54 in their favour.

All that remained to be seen was whether Grand Hotel Malahide break the ton mark and it seemed as if they were looking to do just that, with Recio, Daly and Guebaili seemingly now scoring at will against a tired and beaten Titans side.

Recio scored his 22nd point of the game with two free throws late on to seal what was an ultimately facile victory for the home side, who remain in second place in Division 1 after another impressive display.