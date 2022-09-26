Shield joy for St Maur’s at Skerries Harps’ expense

The Fingallians minor ladies team following their victory in the Division 2 Final.

St MAUR’S claimed the Intermediate Championship Shield on Saturday afternoon following a 2-7 to 1-9 win over their hosts Skerries Harps.

Maur’s, managed by Graham Cullen, were looking to overcome the disappointment of defeat to O’Dwyer’s in the Division 2 Cup earlier on in the season and on the day goals from Grainne Conway (1-0), Niamh Carthy (1-4) and points from Tara Brady and the two Morans - Sinead and Katie - got them over the line.

For Harps, the scoring was spread out between Sinead Cullen, Aine Gilmore, Sarah Muldoon, Hannah Coleman and Lyndsey Davey.

Elsewhere, it was also a busy weekend in the Minor championships and Fingallians captured the Division 2 title with a 5-11 to 4-5 win over Cuala in Lawless Park.

Featuring a number of players who had captured the Junior A Camogie Championship a week previously, Fingallians proved too strong for the Dalkey outfit in the end, with their goals coming from Emma Jones, Sarah Power and Ellen Joyce.

There was disappointment for St Peters as they lost on a 4-8 to 2-7 scoreline to Castleknock in the Division 3 Shield decider, while Garristown went down on a 10-10 to 5-7 scoreline away to Ballyboden St Endas.

In the Division 5 Championship decider, St Patrick’s Donabate lost in yet another high-scoring affair - 6-10 to 2-14 - against Round Towers Clondalkin, but there was better news for Man O War in the semi-finals of the Division 6 competition, with Niamh Marry, Anna Livesey and Ciara Hartford to the fore in their 6-8 to 2-4 win over Kilmacud Crokes.

Fingallians completed a double on the day with a 2-9 to 0-4 win over Lucan Sarsfields in the Division 7 Shield decider, while in Division 8 O’Dwyer’s are through to the championship decider following a 3-13 to 5-5 win over Raheny.