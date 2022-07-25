Sheridan’s late heroics bears fruit for Maur’s

Daniel Murphy (St Sylvester's) tries to block a clearance from Fiachra Mackey of St Maur's during their Intermediate Hurling Championship match at Broomfield.

St Sylvester's Liam Foley comes under attack on both sides from Joe Gleeson and JM Sheridan of St Maur's diuring their Intermediate Hurling Champonship match at Broomfield. Picture: Siobhan Taylor

ST SYLVESTER’S 0-19

ST MAUR’S 1-16

St MAUR’S claimed a valuable point in Saturday’s Intermediate Championship group one encounter at Broomfield.

Trailing by three with the referee about to blow up for full-time, Maur’s - who were without Paddy Sheridan and Eoghan Conroy - were presented with a free from 25 metres out.

JM Sheridan, Fingal’s all-time leading points scorer, duly blasted past the keeper into the back of the net to rescue a point for his side.

For Sylvester’s it was a disappointing end to the game. They had held five-point leads on two different occasions in the game.

But somehow they just weren’t able to put Maur’s away.

Crucially, with seven minutes to go, they had been awarded a penalty after Ciaran McLoughney had been pulled down inside the square. After he had wiped himself down he stepped up, but whether it was the wet conditions or just the penalty itself Jack Higgins didn’t have much to do to save the strike.

And worse was to follow moments later after substitute Alan Kenny had put them three points up. He was then involved in an incident with St Maur’s centre forward Craig Harford which saw Kenny sent to the line for a straight red, albeit a disputed one from a Sylvester’s point of view.

After the game had resumed, the two sides traded a point apiece before Sheridan stepped up to drill home the equalising score.

The point was enough to send St Maur’s to the top of the table and there were jubilant scenes after the game and understandably so.

Sylvester’s, who were without their influential centre back Eamon McLoughney, moved into an early double scores lead, 0-4 to 0-2, after Daragh McLoughney had landed a point from half-way.

And while Sheridan would reduced the arrears to just a point, Sylvester’s then began to pull away agai, with Ciaran McLoughney, the youngest of the three brothers, sending over a 65’ after Eoghan Buckley’s effort on goal had been pushed out by Jack Higgins mid-way through the first half.

McLoughney’s accuracy off the dead ball would see the Syls lead move out to the five points, with Maur’s guilty of a few stray passes during that period.

And with the two sides trading a point each, the last eight minutes of the half saw Maur’s outscore Sylvester’s by four points to one, with Sheridan, having dropped further out the field, beginning to wield a considerable influence on the game.

Harry Jones, Tomas Hegarty and Danny Butterly would all point before Luke Hughes raised a white flag at the other end. However an injury-time free from Sheridan meant the gap was now down to two at half-time - 0-12 to 0-10.

While a point from Joe Gleeson would then make it a one-point game after the restart, Sylvester’s began to take control again, with Eoghan Buckley offering Sylvester’s some considerable penetration through the middle.

And with the introduction of Alan Kenny mid-way through the half, Sylvester’s started to make their dominance count on the scoreboard in a period where their short game was impressive.

Despite shooting a number of wides, Sylvester’s, with their lead at two points at this stage, posted three unanswered points from McLoughney, Liam Foley and Kenny to lead 0-17 to 0-12 at the three-quarter mark.

Maur’s kept at it, though, picking off two quick scores through Sheridan and Glen Weldon.

Had McLoughney converted that penalty soon after, it might have been game over, but it wasn’t as Maur’s dug in deep for a terrific draw.

St SYLVESTER’S: David Kennedy, Philly Ryan, Sean Foley, Conor Hoyne, Daragh MacLoughney 0-1, Alan Morris, Mikey Meaney, Killian O Flynn, Luke Hughes 0-1, Liam Foley 0-2, Eoghan Buckley 0-1, Cian Whitney 0-1, Dan Murphy 0-1, Conor Buckley, Ciaran McLoughney, 0-10(0-6f, 0-2 65’). Subs: Alan Kenny 0-2 for Foley (44), Paul Farrelly for Conor Buckley (48), Conor Meaney for Mikey Meaney (50).

St MAUR’S: Jack Higgins, Fiachra Mackey , Adam Kennedy, Alan Benson, Luke Hosford, Seamus Harford, Harry Doyle 0-1, Joe Gleeson 0-1, Colin Halpin 0-1, Dan Butterly 0-1, Craig Harford, Tomas Hegarty 0-2, JM Sheridan 1-9(1-9f), Glen Weldon 0-1, Paul Jones. Sub: Conor Moran for C Harford (55).