Sheltered housing development approved for Lusk at Kilhedge Lane

Fingal councillors have approved plans for a sheltered housing development for senior citizens in Lusk.

The 31 single-storey units, in addition to a communal facility, will be provided at Kilhedge Lane by Fingal County Council and managed by Tuath Housing. There will be two clusters of dwellings to the east and west of the site, with a centrally located area of public open space between them.

The units within each cluster will back onto to a private shared garden area, which will be gated, according to plans presented to councillors. The design and appearance of the proposed community building will be similar to the dwellings.

The site, which is zoned for residential development, is located a quarter of a kilometre from the centre of Lusk Village, adjacent to the Dun Emer housing estate. The residential scheme will be bounded by Kilhedge Lane, Chapel Farm Road, Chapel Farm Mews and Chapel Farm Drive.

Fingal County Council said it considered the proposal to be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

The plan was recently made available for inspection, with only one submission – from Cllr Paul Mulville (SD) – being received by the November 30 deadline.

Cllr Mulville described the site as an important open space that would be lost to the community. He called on the council to increase and improve the provision of open amenity spaces for the residents of Chapel Farm and Dun Emer.

Fingal County Council pointed out that the proposed “pocket park” represented 12.5pc of the site area. It noted there were similar spaces within the Dun Emer and Chapel Farm developments.

Cllr Mulville said safe cycling routes must be provided from the proposed development and on Kilhedge Lane, as previously announced by the council under Covid-19 active mobility plans.

The council responded that its Active Travel Section was current working on detailed design of protected cycle lanes and traffic calming along the R132, from Blake’s Cross to Minister’s Road junction. It said this route will be linked via a “quiet zone” along Kilhedge Lane, which will provide connectivity back to Dun Emer and Lusk Village.

These works are planned for the first half of 2022, according to the Fingal County Council.

In addition, the council said that a walking and cycling route linking Rogerstown Park to Lusk Village, via the train station, is also planned as part of the Fingal Coastal Way. A planning application for this route is expected to be submitted to An Bord Pleanála in the second half of 2022.

In response to queries from a number of councillors, it was confirmed that renewable sources of energy would be incorporated into the detailed design. This will possibly include the installation of heat pumps.

It was also confirmed that a scheme co-ordinator will be appointed when the sheltered housing units are fully occupied, with contract hours to be agreed closer to the time.