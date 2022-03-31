Service station burglary accused is sent forward for criminal trial

A 24-year-old man accused of burglary at a Maxol Service Station has been sent forward for trial to the Circuit Criminal Court.

Paddy Lawrence is charged with criminal damage and theft at Mace Maxol Service Station, Hearse Road, Donabate on January 2, 2019.

The defendant, with an address at Bay 1, Gardiner’s Hill, Balbriggan was served with the book of evidence at a sitting of Swords District Court.

The state solicitor said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) consents to Lawrence being sent forward for trial on counts one to three in the book of evidence to the next sitting of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Dermot Dempsey told the accused that if he intends to rely on the defence of alibi he must notify the State of this within 14 days.

Judge Dermot Dempsey sent the defendant forward for trial to the next sitting of the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on May 6.