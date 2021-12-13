Separate cash and drug hauls made by Revenue at Dublin Airport

As a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers seized 5.5 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €110,000 at Dublin Airport, recntly.

The illegal drugs were discovered concealed within the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Tenerife, Spain.

A Slovakian man in his 20s was subsequently arrested by An Garda Síochána in relation to the seizure.

Separately, at Dublin District Court last week, Revenue officers were granted a three-month cash detention order by Judge Brian Smyth.

This followed the seizure of almost €24,500 at Dublin Airport when, as a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers stopped and searched a passenger prior to boarding a flight to Frankfurt, Germany.

The cash is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and is detained by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation. Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.