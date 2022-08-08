Senator welcomes Cabinet approval to introduce Safe Access Zones around family planning services

Fianna Fáil Seanad Health spokesperson, Lorraine Clifford Lee has welcomed Cabinet approval for legislation to introduce Safe Access Zones.

The legislation will see exclusion zones implemented around all hospitals, GP practices and Wellwoman/Irish Family Planning Association services.

She said: “I’m delighted to see this step today by Cabinet to approve the legislation to introduce safe access zones.

“It’s imperative we protect women from shame and abuse when they are accessing maternity services.

“We have seen many protests outside maternity hospitals which have sought to shame, harass and intimidate women.

“No protest or intimidation should interfere with anyone as they access healthcare services and make important decisions for themselves and their family.”

The Senator said she has campaigned on the issue since the introduction of abortion services in Ireland, and she looked forward to the introduction of legislation to protect women.