Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee calls for national miscarriage and perinatal mortality strategy

Fianna Fáil Senator Lorraine Clifford Lee has called for a national strategy to reduce the occurrence of miscarriage and perinatal mortality in Ireland.

Senator Clifford Lee hosted an information session for TDs and Senators on pregnancy and infant loss last week in Leinster House.

The session heard from Professor Keelin O’Donoghue, Consultant Obstetrician & Sub-Specialist in Maternal & Fetal Medicine/Senior Lecturer at Cork University Maternity Hospital; Riona Cotter, senior Midwifery Manager at Cork University Maternity Hospital; and Mairie Cregan, Chair and co-Founder of Feileacain, the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association of Ireland.

“Professor O'Donoghue has been leading a team of researchers who, over the past two years, have been studying the causes of pregnancy loss and how to better prevent pregnancy loss. Her valuable insights along with the very important work of Ríona Cotter and Marie Cregan can help us ignite the conversation on pregnancy and infant loss within Leinster House.”

Senator Clifford Lee added: “The death of a baby is one of the most devastating experiences any parent will face and many families will struggle to cope with this loss.

"Baby loss takes many forms, including miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy; termination of pregnancy; stillbirth; loss following pre-term birth; neonatal death; and post-neonatal death which ranges from sudden infant death syndrome to toddlers who die suddenly and unexpectedly for no apparent reason.”

According to Senator Clifford Lee, too often these devastating losses are a hidden tragedy surrounded by stigma and taboo and families are left without answers or adequate support.

The Fianna Fál Senator said it is now time to end this stigma and speak openly about pregnancy and infant loss and develop a national strategy to reduce the occurrence of miscarriage and perinatal mortality in Ireland.

This strategy should be used by the government, policymakers, stakeholder organisations, health professionals, researchers and academics, families and communities to support efforts to reduce pregnancy and infant loss and provide high-quality care for bereaved families, she concluded.