Senator Clifford-Lee welcomes ‘landmark’ report on international surrogacy

Rosanna Davison at Leinster House after the report of the joint Oireachtas Committee on International Surrogacy. Picture: Collins

Senator Lorraine Clifford Lee has welcomed the publication of what she termed a “landmark” report on international surrogacy.

According to the Senator, a legal framework for international surrogacy can give legal recognition to North Dublin families.

Speaking at the launch of the report, Senator Clifford-Lee said: "This landmark report has a number of recommendations regarding the legal framework for parents and children born through international surrogacy which give rights and certainty to all parties involved.

“It was a great honour to be a part of this committee and work with some really excellent colleagues and listen to expert evidence in relation to the issue of international surrogacy.”

The report proposes to legally recognise parents who have formed or added to their families through international surrogacy.

Senator Clifford Lee was joined by a representative of Irish Gay Dads, Gearoid Kenny Moore who lives in Balrothery, Fingal.

Mr Kenny Moore has three children who were all born through surrogacy.

Mr Kenny Moore said: “I’m absolutely delighted with the report, I mean we’ve been waiting for this report, in my own case since the birth of my children three and a half years ago.”

Mr Kenny Moore appeared as a witness at the committee and his input was vital for the work of the committee.

“It’ll make a huge difference, so we live in Balrothery we have three children all born through surrogacy”, added Mr Kenny Moore.

He said: “I’m the non-recognised parent to some of my children and like my little daughter she’s one year old and she had her vaccinations about a week ago, if I’m now appointed as her legal parent I can do things like that.”

The Committee on International Surrogacy has listened to and considered contributions from parents, surrogates, academic and legal experts and stakeholders from across Europe, the US and Canada.

Senator Clifford Lee thanked Gearoid for his contributions to the Committee on International Surrogacy and said: “The recommendations in this report can become part of the Assisted Human Reproduction Bill and give parents the legal right to their children born through international surrogacy.

“It’s important this is implemented in order to deal with families formed through international surrogacy and affording them full protection of the law.”