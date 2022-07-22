Senator Clifford-Lee launches public transport safety survey for Fingal commuters

Fianna Fáil Senator in Dublin Fingal, Lorraine Clifford-Lee, said she was delighted to launch a public transport safety survey alongside her Dublin party colleagues last week.

Following the launch, Senator Clifford-Lee said "Fianna Fáil is committed to safe, efficient, affordable and environmentally sustainable transport services.

"Unfortunately, not everyone feels safe using public transport. Incidents of dangerous unruly behaviour have become far too commonplace and have become more extreme in nature.

"The safety and security of passengers and staff must be paramount. It is in the public good in every sense that public transport is used, embraced and an attractive option for the travelling public. It needs to be affordable, efficient but also safe.

Speaking of the public transport safety survey, Senator Clifford-Lee added: "In order to further enhance and strengthen our services across Dublin, Fianna Fáil want to hear the views of passengers and commuters on how we can best support safer public transport for all.

"Earlier today, my colleagues and I launched a public transport safety survey. I would encourage commuters and the travelling public across Dublin to take two minutes to complete the questionnaire, to share their own experiences and have their say on how a safer service can be achieved."