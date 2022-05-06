‘Seize the moment’ to deal with domestic violence, Fingal TD tells Dáil

The country has arrived at an important moment in dealing with domestic violence, according to a local TD.

“We must seize the moment in the months ahead and build on solid Government commitments to make significant changes to how we support victims and survivors of domestic violence in Ireland,” Deputy Alan Farrell TD said.

Deputy Farrell added: “Domestic, sexual and gender-based violence is a cancer on our society and it has been disproportionately effecting women and girls for decades. Much good work has been done by stakeholders and governments over the years, but we now have the chance to make profound changes to help begin to turn the tide on this issue.

“Government will soon take receipt of a report, commissioned by Minister O’Gorman, into the development of paid leave for victims and survivors of domestic violence.

“I believe the Government should act quickly on this report and follow the lead of countries such as New Zealand who have already introduced 10 paid leave days for ‘family violence’ per annum.”

Deputy Farrell continued: “The imminent publication of the third National Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender Based Violence, developed by my colleague Minister Helen McEntee, will provide another critical step in developing preventative measures against this type of violence as well as support for those experiencing it.

“This is in conjunction with strengthening legislation on non-fatal strangulation and stalking; as well as the ‘Supporting A Victim’s Journey’ plan that walks with victims throughout legal and post-legal proceedings.

“Moreover, efforts are being made to increase the level of education in our schools and 3rd level institutions to address issues of equality and consent.”

The local Fine Gael TD said: “I believe that we can make 2022 a landmark year in the battle against all forms of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence. We have the opportunity and the will to make the decisions that are needed and improve the services for victims and survivors across Ireland.”

He concluded: “I recently held a public meeting on this issue and it was clear from those who attended that there is energy and passion on all sides to see this issue tackled, however, this is not an issue that Government alone can solve. We all need to be involved in this effort and I urge people across Ireland to engage with their communities and their politicians on this matter. We can make real change when working together.”