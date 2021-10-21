Second-half goal rush puts Mals through

Malahide Utd 3 Rush Athletic 0

In the end Malahide’s class told in this FAI Intermediate Cup tie but Rush pushed them all the way and can be proud of their performance against the best side in the LSL. Second half goals from Gareth Craven, Cillian Timmins and Sam Simpson got Malahide over the line but Rush gave a good account of themselves in the opening half especially in what was an entertaining cup tie.

The game began quite cautiously as both teams felt each other out looking for an opening and it took until a quarter of an hour into the game before the first shot in earnest was struck. And it was the visitors who went close as Eoghan Dempsey let fly from fully twenty five yards with a ferocious shot that rattled Dylan McNulty’s crossbar. If Malahide didn’t realise they were in a match they did now and there was a noticeable increase in tempo from the home side as manager Ger Coughlan urged his troops on.

Malahide’s first big chance of the game came after twenty-five minutes when in form Sam Simpson turned his marker at the edge of the box before flashing a shot narrowly wide. The game was becoming much more open now as both sides created chances to break the deadlock. Barry McAllister tested Dylan McNulty with a shot from just outside the box before Malahide went up the other end with Cillian Timmins going close. That was the end of a first half where Rush must have been very pleased with how they performed.

Malahide came out of the blocks very quickly in the second half and they took the lead in the 48th minute when the dangerous Jordi Ebanda beat his man before crossing for Gareth Craven who side-footed the ball home from close range to give his side the lead. It was 2-0 just three minutes later when Gareth Craven played a fine through ball into the path of Cillian Timmins who dinked the ball over Rush keeper Tristan Brochard to double his side’s lead. Malahide were in full flow now and almost scored a third a minute later when Craven again went close from a Jordi Ebanda cross. Malahide’s third goal in just eight minutes arrived in the 55th minute when yet another Jordi Ebanda cross was volleyed home at the near post by in form striker Sam Simpson.

Rush must have been shellshocked to have conceded three goals in such a short space of time but to their credit they never gave up and continued to push Malahide right until the end. Substitute Aaron McGuire almost got the visitors a deserved consolation goal late on but it wasn’t to be as Malahide progressed to the next round.

Malahide Utd: Dylan McNulty, Brian Foley, Ryan Dooney, Glen Daly, Derek Dunne, Dylan Cashin, Mark Brennan, Gareth Craven, Jordi Ebanda, Cillian Timmins, Sam Simpson

Subs: Evan Kelly for Mark Brennan, Lido Lotefa for Cillian Timmins, Darren Doyle for Glen Daly.

Rush Athletic: Tristan Brochard, Ryan Beggs, Alan Kerslake, Rory Byrne, Luke Ring, Eoghan Dempsey, Jake Kenna, Dylan Kelly, Ross Hopkins, Darragh Walsh, Barry McAllister

Subs: Aaron McGuire for Dylan Kelly, Dan Thorne for Barry Walsh, Brian Gillen for Barry McAllister, Conn Savage for Ross Hopkins.