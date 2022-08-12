Second e-bike scheme available to cyclists on Swords Main Street

You wait for one ebike scheme to come along and then two arrive at once.

A new ESB ebikes scheme, run by Bleeper bikes, is now available on Main Street in Swords.

Like the Tier ebike scheme that launched last month, these are electric bikes that will provide you with extra power up to 25 kmph.

Unlike the Tier bikes, they need to be returned to the docking station that you go them from from. The docking station is located outside the Bank of Ireland on Main St. The cost of the ESB ebikes is quite reasonable at €10 per day but there is a ‘cinderella clause’ where if you don’t return them by midnight you get charged an extra €20. You can rent the bikes through the Bleeper Bikes app on your mobile phone.

Commenting on the new scheme Cllr Ian Carey said: “It’s great to see another ebike scheme hit Swords. The more options we give people to get out and get active on the bikes the better.

“Promoting cycling has so many benefits – it eases congestion, its safer, its cheaper, it improves air quality, it’s healthier, it cuts carbon emissions, its easier to park, increases retail footfall, and generally its quicker around the town.

“I hope these schemes help foster a cycling culture in Swords – for the benefit of all.”