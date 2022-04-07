Second attempt to build apartments at site of former Lord Mayor’s Pub in Swords has been made by developers

Following a previous failed attempt to gain planning permission for apartments at the site of the former Lord Mayor’s Pub in Swords, a new application has been submitted for the site.

This time, Jacko Investments Ltd are seeking permission to build 146 apartments on the iconic site on Swords Main Street.

The proposed development will contain 69 one-bedroom apartments, 68 two-bedroom apartments and just nine three-bedroom apartments.

The project will also involve the demolition of the iconic pub building.

A previous attempt to build 172 apartments on this site, also by Jacko Investments Ltd, failed when the application was rejected by An Bord Pleanála in the teeth of massive local opposition to the project.

Potential flood risk at the site and subsequent negative impact on the Broadmeadown and Malahide estuary habitats was given as one of the main reasons for the Board’s refusal of the previous application.

In its decision, An Bord Pleanála said: “The Board is not satisfied, in light of potential flood risk, and on the basis of the information provided with the application, including the Natura Impact Statement, that the proposed development individually or in combination with other plans or projects, would not adversely affect the integrity of European sites...’

In light of that risk, the Board said it was ‘precluded from granting approval’ to the application/

The Board also considered the previously proposed development does not achieve several key objectives of the Swords Masterplan of 2009.

In simple terms, the Board found the development failed to preserve views from Swords Main Street of the heritage sites at St Columba’s Church and Round Tower.

According to the Board, it also failed to provide a “successful integration with Swords Main Street and the creation of a public space at this location”.

The Board found that it also failed to provide a linkage from Swords Main Street to Ward River Valley Park and that the project’s design does not achieve a ‘satisfactory interface’ with the Ward River Valley Park.

Therefore, the Board asserted that the project would be ‘“contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

The new application reduces the number of proposed apartments in the development by 26 and it remains to be seen whether developers have sufficiently addressed the concerns of the Board, that led to the rejection of the previous planning application.

Once again though, the project does qualify as a Strategic Housing Development (SHD) and that means that Fingal County Council will not get to decide the fate of the application.

The SHD planning application will go directly to An Bord Pleanála for decision.

The SHD process is soon to be ended and this is just one of a number of applications under the scheme that is expected in Swords and right across Fingal in the coming weeks before the system changes.

This new application on the Lord Mayor’s site is likely to face a lot of local opposition once again and it remains to be seen if An Bord Pleanála is convinced it has changed enough to be granted permission.