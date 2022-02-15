Seaver major is decisive for Ballyboughal

St SYLVESTER’S got their campaign off to a winning start with an 0-11 to 0-5 success away to Round Towers Clondalkin.

Under the new management of Derek Roche and Daniel St Ledger, St Sylvester’s were 0-6 to 0-3 ahead at the break and kicked on in the second half on a day when Dan Brennan (0-4), Jack Hazley (0-3) and Seán Guiden where their chief scorers.

Ballyboughal also got off to a good start under Mark Byrne, with Ross Gallagher impressing on his debut at corner back in their 1-10 to 0-10 victory against Scoil Ui Chonaill as a goal from Gerry Seaver proved to be the decisive score.

Also impressing where Jonathan Rooney at full back, Cathal Flynn in midfield and Eoghan MacPhilbin and John Rodgers and Cian Casey who were their main performers up front.

The main game of the day happened in Thomas Ashe Park where St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh avenged last season’s championship defeat to Round Towers Lusk with a 1-15 to 2-10 win.

A Cillian Healy goal had sent Lusk into a 1-4 to 0-2 lead, with Kieran McKitterick, James Hanratty and Luke Codd also on target in the first half.

However, Plunkett’s then got a foothold in the game to lead by a point at the break 1-5 to 0-9, with Adam Caul Lusk’s turning out to be only scorer in the second quarter.

A point from Codd would draw Lusk level, but following the introduction of former Player of the Year Bernard Brogan at corner-forward, Plunkett’s opened up a six-point gap prior to having a player sent off with 10 minutes to go.

With five minutes remaining Lusk dragged themselves back in the game thanks to a James Hanratty goal and further points from Aaron Naughton, Caul and Jack Hussey kept them well in contention, only to fall just short in the end.

In the other two games involving north County Dublin clubs, defensive errors played a part in the concession of the two goals conceded by Fingal Ravens in their 2-9 to 0-8 defeat at home to Whitehall Colmcille, with Dan Cibotar leading the scoring for Ravens with four frees.

Fingallians, meanwhile, saw victory slip from their grasp, with an error from their corner back allowing Templeogue Synge Street to steal in with a late goal to secure a 1-8 to 0-7 win in Lawless Park.

On target for Fingallians were Oisín Lynch – who had a mixed day off the frees – Paul Flynn, Killian Power and Conan Brady.