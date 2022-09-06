Scouts from all over Ireland to set up camp at Ballyboughal Airfield

More than 120 Scouts from across Ireland set up camp at Ballyboughal Airfield in North Dublin this weekend (Saturday 3rd, Sunday, September 4 to participate in Scouting Ireland’s National Air Activities Event, ‘The Iolar Challenge’.

From engineering to rocket building and flight planning to air accident investigation, the teams of Scouts got hands on experience with industry professionals through a wide variety of STEM related training bases. Event organisers aim to inspire the next generation of aviators by showcasing the teamwork that allows Irish aviation companies to be world class leaders.

This annual event has been taking place at the family run airfield in North Dublin since 2015. On behalf of Scouting Ireland’s Air Activities Team, Anne Kelly would like to thank all the volunteers and companies who came together to make the weekend an inspiration to all the scouts in attendance. A presentation was made by Anne Kelly to landowners Lorraine and Michael Bergin.