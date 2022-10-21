Sam Fender comes to Malahide Castle in 2023

Sam Fender attends the Mercury Prize 2022 awards show at the Eventim Apollo in London. Picture date: Tuesday October 18, 2022.

Following the news of two sold out stadium shows at Newcastle’s St James’ Park, Sam Fender has announced outdoor dates for next summer at Ormeau Park, Belfast on Friday June 23 and Malahide Castle, Dublin on Sunday June 25.

Sam Fender has solidified himself as one of the most celebrated and successful British artists of his generation, pulling a huge crowd on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury ahead of his own 45,000 sell-out show at London’s Finsbury Park.

It’s been a huge 2022 so far for the North Shields hero, picking up a slew of BRIT, NME and Ivor Novello Awards.

This latest announcement suggests 2023 will be Sam’s biggest year yet.

If Sam Fender’s debut album, 2019’s “Hypersonic Missiles”, introduced a smart, street-wise British songwriter with a penchant for euphoric, hard-hitting guitar anthems, it was 2021’s peerless “Seventeen Going Under” that sent the Newcastle artist stratospheric.

“Seventeen Going Under” is also a record that has taken Sam right across the globe, playing to bigger rooms and wider stages, whilst reaping a clutch of awards (including BRITs, NMEs, Ivor Novellos, and a first Mercury Prize nomination).

Tickets for Dublin are priced €50.35 inclusive and go on sale from 10am on Friday October 21 via www.ticketmaster.ie and www.samfender.com. Subject to licence.