Rush win on their travels

MID SUTTON SPORTSLINK 1

RUSH ATHLETIC3

RUSH Athletic continued their excellent recent form as they eased to victory away to Mid-Sutton Sportslink thanks to goals from Ross Hopkins, Eoghan Dempsey and Barry McAllister.

The Fingal side are now unbeaten in five after a tough start to the season which saw them lose six of their opening eight games in the Division 1B Sunday.

Rush were on top for much of the first half, but despite chances for Ross Hopkins and Eoghan Dempsey they just couldn’t break the deadlock as the teams went in still scoreless at the break.

The visitors enjoyed a perfect start to the second half,, however when Ross Hopkins beat his man at the edge of the box before slotting home to make it 1-0 to Rush.

The hosts responded well, though, and were soon level thanks to a shot from distance which flew past Whelan in the Rush goal.

Back came Rush who were now enjoying their most dominant period of the game, and with twenty-five minutes to go they regained the lead thanks to a fine finish from Eoghan Dempsey.

Mid Sutton threw everything at the visitors in the latter stages but were caught out on the break late on when Barry McAllister found himself in acres of space to put the game to bed with Rush’s third goal of the game.

Rush: Vincent Whelan, Alan Kerslake, Luke Ring, Rory Byrne, Aaron Kelly, Jake Kenna, Eoghan Dempsey, Dylan Kelly, Barry McAllister, Darragh Walsh, Ross Hopkins.