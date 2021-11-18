Rush TEK three points

RUSH ATHLETIC 3

TEK UNITED

RED-HOT Rush Athletic made it five wins from their last six as they produced a clinical second-half performance to end TEK’s four-match unbeaten run.

Rush, who are playing intermediate football for the first time this year, are really enjoying life in Senior 1B Sunday and have really turned their season around after a difficult start.

Rush won just one of their opening eight games, leading to seasoned Intermediate football onlookers wondering if the step up to this level had come too soon for Declan Whyte’s young side.

However, since losing narrowly to Larkview Boys in mid-September the Fingal outfit have gone on a magnificent run, winning five and drawing one of their last six to move fifth in the table.

Having seen off Inchicore a week previously in St Catherine’s Park, Rush had the luxury of another home fixture, with in-form TEK the visitors on Sunday.

The Blackrock based outfit had won and drawn three of their previous four and have proven hard to beat in recent weeks.

The first half saw the visitors sit back and defend from deep, obviously wary of the firepower which had seen the home side score 15 goals in their previous six games.

Rush had plenty of the ball during the opening half, but they were struggling to get in behind a resolute TEK defence.

Just before the break Rush fashioned their best chance of the opening 45 minutes when Barry McAllister went close after a good cross from Darragh Walsh.

The second half continued in much the same vein,with Rush beginning to get frustrated at the lack of clear-cut opportunities.

But as the hour mark approached a piece of magic from Barry McAllister saw him beat his man before sending in an inviting cross which was tapped home by Darragh Walsh at the near post.

Now TEK had to attack and Rush’s had space to use their vast array of attacking options. Goal number two arrived just past the hour mark, with goalkeeper Vinny Whelan following up his assist in the game against Inchicore with another here as he played in McAllister who took a touch before calmly slotting home.

Rush should have gone 3-0 up when Darragh Walsh found himself in acres of space in the box. However, he was denied by an excellent last-ditch challenge.

Two minutes later it was 3-0 however as Rush got in behind the TEK defence once again, with Jake Kenna following up his saved shot to blast the ball into the top corner.

Rush: Vincent Whelan, Alan Kerslake, Luke Ring, Rory Byrne, Conall McNamara, Jake Kenna, Eoghan Dempsey, Dylan Kelly, Barry McAllister, Darragh Walsh, Aaron McGuire.