Rush playground wins €15K in funding to make it more accessible and inclusive

Minister Joe O’Brien has welcomed funding of €15,191 awarded to St Catherine’s Park Playground Rush under funding announced last week to local authorities across Ireland.

Minister O’Brien said: “I am delighted that St. Catherine’s Park Playground in Rush is to receive funding in the sum of €15,191 which will enhance this wonderful amenity for all in our community to enjoy.

"Children’s playgrounds and play areas should be places of fun and activity for all children to enjoy, so that every child can experience the joy and excitement that comes with playing outdoors.

“This is so welcome, particularly the focus on accessibility and inclusivity of play spaces for all children. Our play areas should cater to all children, including those with different physical and sensory abilities.”

According to the Minister, the last census in 2016 recorded 25,000 children under four years old in the county of Fingal, with this number likely to increase in the current census.

A total of €450,000 has been awarded to local authorities across Ireland by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth for the refurbishment of existing playgrounds and the development of new playgrounds and play areas.

Local Authorities will benefit from funding for 30 projects under the Capital Grant Scheme in 2022.