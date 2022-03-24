Rush man fined after being abusive towards gardaí

A 45-year-old woman who told gardaí to “f**k off and arrest someone else” has been fined €325 at Balbriggan District Court.

Deborah O’Neill, Knightsgate Green, Rush pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in a public place, engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour and trespass at Knightsgate Green, Rush on October 21, 2021.

The court heard gardaí were called to the scene following reports of a woman entering an address without permission.

When they arrived at the property O’Neill was extremely intoxicated and was calling people outside “p**doph**es”, the court heard.

The defendant has two previous convictions, both for public order.

The solicitor for the defence said on the evening in question O’Neill had been having a few drinks with a friend.

“The friend told her another person had been talking badly about her and she went to confront the neighbour,” the solicitor said, adding O’Neill is “deeply ashamed” about her actions. The defendant is a mother of five children and is working part as a kitchen porter. O’Neill had previously had a problem with alcohol but hasn’t taken a drink in some time. “She is taking full responsibility for her actions, no excuses,” the solicitor added.

Judge Dermot Dempsey imposed a fine of €175 for trespass with a further fine of €150 for engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour taking the second public order matter into account.