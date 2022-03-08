Rush family left devastated after family pet is savagely attacked by two large dogs

A Rush family have been left devastated after their beloved terrier was savagely attacked by two large dogs and later died from its injuries.

The shocking incident happened shortly after 1pm on Tuesday, March 1, in Kenure Park, a popular location for dog walking in the north Dublin village.

There were distressing scenes as the four-year-old terrier/toy poodle cross, named Millie, was set upon and mauled by two American Bullies, despite the fact they were being walked on leads at the time.

While this type of dog’s origins can be traced back to the pit bull, it’s understood they are not on the list of restricted breeds, which would have required them to wear muzzles in a public place.

Millie’s owner and her 12-year-old daughter were unable to intervene to save their much-loved pet due to the strength of the two dogs and the ferocity of the attack. A number of people who came to their aid were reported to have been reduced to tears by the extent of the terrier’s injuries.

“This could easily have been a child,” one eyewitness told Fingal Independent. “Something needs to be done to prevent this from happening in the future. It’s entirely possible these dogs could attack again.”

The severely injured dog was brought to the vet but sadly did not survive. In a social media post, Millie’s heartbroken owner thanked those who had stayed with them at the scene or offered their assistance.

“We are traumatised and devastated and the whole family haven’t stopped crying since,” she said.

She added: “The matter is being followed up – this should not have happened.”

The Rush community expressed outrage and shock at the attack on a local Facebook page. One man said it was “the most horrific thing” he had ever witnessed.

Gardaí confirmed they had received a report of a dog being attacked in Rush on March 1.

“Enquiries are ongoing on the matter,” a Garda spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Fingal County Council said: “Gardaí from Rush station contacted the dog warden service in relation to this incident on Tuesday, March 1. The dog warden service is investigating the incident and we cannot comment any further as this is ongoing.”