Rush draw at fortress Usher

USHER CELTIC 1

RUSH ATHLETIC1

A LATE Ryan Beggs header gave Rush a deserved draw against the runaway league leaders who dropped their first points at home in two seasons.

Having had a very slow start to life in the intermediate ranks, Rush have improved enormously over the last seven games and look at home now at this level.

Earlier in the season Usher travelled to Rush and won at a canter, scoring four goals, but this was a much more competitive game. Nevertheless, Usher started the better of the two teams and took just two minutes to take the lead via a fortuitous, deflected shot off Rory Byrne which left keeper Vinny Whelan with no chance.

Rush recovered well from that unfortunate start to the match, with both Barry McAllister and Aaron McGuire testing the home keeper from distance after some good build-up play.

Usher, nine points clear at the top, finished the half well, however, and only for a couple of really smart saves from Whelan in the Rush goal they would have doubled their lead.

Those saves proved crucial as Rush gradually began to regain control in the second half thanks to a slight tactical tweak from manager Declan White.

Rush pushed hard for an equaliser as the game entered its final quarter and then with just 12 minutes left they stunned Usher with an equalising goal.

A corner, hit deep to the back post, was headed into the six-yard box by Luke Ring to Beggs who headed home.

Both sides had chances late on to win it, but in the end a draw was probably a fair result as Rush stretched their unbeaten run to seven games.

Rush ATHLETIC: Vinny Whelan, Ryan Beggs, Alan Kerslake, Rory Byrne, Luke Ring, Dylan Kelly, Jake Kenna, Eoghan Dempsey, Aaron McGuire, Barry McAllister, Darragh Walsh.