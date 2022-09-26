Rush and Lusk put on a derby cliffhanger

Ex Dublin minor Ross Keogh was among the scorers for St Sylvester's in their U19 championship clash. Picture: Sportsfile

The big derby clash between St Maur’s and Round Towers Lusk took centre stage on the opening weekend of the U19 club championships.

The U19 ‘C’ tie in Rush had plenty of local interest, with former Maur’s player Dermot Bollard - who now lives in Lusk - watching on from the sidelines as his son Sean lined out for Round Towers.

Young Bollard (0-5, 5f) was central to the action in what became a shootout from the dead ball between himself and last year’s Dublin minor Karl Flynn (0-9, 8f).

Goals from Eric Grellet (1-1) and Dan Redmond got Maur’s over the line, while Reece Armstrong pulled off a fine save near the end of the first half to leave Maurs eight points up.

Luke Mooney, meanwhile, returned from a serious shoulder injury to come on in the second half for Maur’s to give his team a great lift as they prevailed on a 2-12 to 0-16 scoreline.

For Lusk, Aaron Dunne was their star performer in midfield, while Aaron Naughton and Eoghan Gallagher pitched in with three points each.

Elsewhere O’Dwyer’s registered a 1-17 to 1-11 win over Ballyboden St Endas. Callum Johnston and Sean Richardson contributed most of their scores, while there were strong performances from Josh Clarke, Tadhg Rooney, Ciaran Morrisey and Padraig Kehoe.

In Lawless Park, St Sylvester’s were 3-19 go 2-5 winners away to Fingallians, with Senan Hogan registering 2-3, while the other scores were shared between Ryan McGlynn and senior panellists Cian Whitney and Ross Keogh.

St Peter’s were 2-4 to 0-7 winners over St Mary’s in what were very slippery conditions. Having starred for Garristown in their Senior quarter-final win five days earlier, Eoin Murray came on in the second half to tighten things up in a game where Conal Lawless’ second-half goal proved crucial. St Peter’s other goal came from Tommy White, while Ben Rogers, Oisin Doyle. Ciaran Galvin and Fionn Tormey contributed a point apiece.

In the ‘B’ grade, St Pat’s Donabate went down on a 0-14 to 1-9 scoreline at home to Raheny.

Donabate found the back of the net with seven minutes to go before Raheny closed the game out with two points.

Best for Donabate were Luke Francis and Dylan Carr in defence, Fionan Turner in midfield, Adam Reynolds and Ruairi Whelan in attack and sweeper Ciaran Shields who went up front in the second half.

Meanwhile in the U17 ‘B’ Championship, Fingal Ravens were 4-9 to 0-10 winners over St Vincents on the Ard Scoil Ris pitch. Eric Donaghue scored two penalties, while Dublin minor panellist Dylan Kettle hit 1-6.