Ross cleans up at Young Scientist Exhibition as the Portmarnock student takes the top individual prize

A 16-year-old transition year student at Portmarnock Community School was one of the big winners at the 2022 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

Continuing Fingal’s excellent track record in the prestigious annual event, Ross O’Boyle was a double award-winner for his project, which was an investigation into the effectiveness of various ventilation methods using CO2 as a proxy for the spread of Covid-19, in both controlled and real-life scenarios.

Ross won both the ‘Stripe Award for Best Overall Project in Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences’ and the ‘Best Overall Individual Award’ in the whole competition.

Commenting on the Portmarnock student’s winning project, Professor Orla Feely, Vice-President for Research, Innovation and Impact at UCD and chair of Individual Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences, said: “Ross used experiments and mathematical models to investigate the effectiveness of different ventilation methods at maintaining safe CO2 levels, with a view to preventing the spread of Covid-19.

“The judges were very impressed by the breadth of the project, and also by the way in which the student applied scientific principles to a problem of great current interest.”

Speaking to Fingal Independent, Ross said he was delighted that all his hard work had paid off.

“I began planning the project in the early months of last summer and have been working on it pretty much flat out since then, including during the Christmas break,” he said.

He thanked his chemistry teacher Mary O’Kane and school principal Halen Dargan for all their support and said he had received many messages of congratulations since his win was announced.

Ross believes that being in transition year gave him more free time to concentrate on the project. As he has always had an interest in science and maths, he would like to pursue a career in STEM in the future.

Students from Dublin took home 60 prizes from the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022, with the winners announced last Friday.

Aditya Joshi (15) and Aditya Kumar (16), third year students from Synge Street in Dublin, won the top prize and received the BTYSTE perpetual trophy and a cheque for €7,500.

The overall winners will go on to represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists, which will take place in September.

At the awards ceremony, Minister for Education Norma Foley said: “It is both encouraging and heartening to witness the level of creativity and innovation of this year’s entrants, as demonstrated through their meticulously researched and ingenious projects.

“The calibre of entries is a testament to the tenacity and talent of the students behind them, and it is this constant high standard that makes BT Young Scientist one of the longest running and most successful STEM events in Europe.”

Shay Walsh, managing director of BT Ireland, added: “The students at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition did a remarkable job this week and have shown huge diversity of thought in actively seeking out solutions to some of the biggest challenges that humanity faces.”