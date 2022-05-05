Ros-Lusca better together

Donnacha Farry clears the danger for Ros Lusca in their final against Faughs.

ROS-LUSCA 3-13

FAUGHS4-5

Ros-Lusca hurlers withstood a spirited fightback from Faughs to win an absorbing Feile Division 2 Shield final in Lusk.

The home side conceded an early goal and took time to settle but looked to have taken a firm grip when leading 2-7 to 1-3 by the interval. One of the goals was scored by the impressive Evan Ferguson, their top scorer from frees and play, while the other was an opportunistic finish by Jack Shanahan.

In the second half Ros-Lusca built on that lead and when Alex Morley set up Daniel Mullen for a third goal, Mullen finishing coolly low to the net, there was a commanding 12-point gap between the sides.

Harry Cunningham was having an exceptional game in the home team’s goal, but he could do little to prevent a run of scores that hauled Faughs back into contention in the final quarter.

Ros-Lusca badly missed the energy of Shane Devane when he went off injured having worked tirelessly in the middle of the field, and for a while they were on the back foot, with two Faughs goals reducing the margin and setting up a grandstand finish.

Faughs were pressing hard for another goal, but the defence held firm, with full back Donnacha Farry a colossus throughout.

Devane came back on to help lift the siege, as did the hard-working Barra Doyle, while Ferguson tracked back as well in a thrilling finale.

With the tension being felt increasingly on the home team’s sideline and amongst their group of supporters, up stepped Killian Leonard with a beautiful point, showing composure and skill, to make the game safe.

The result is a fitting accolade for a squad of players that has shown terrific improvement and application since the two clubs, St Maur’s and Round Towers, merged forces a few years ago. The close bond they have built up stood them in good stead when Faughs launched their comeback.

At the end captain Senan Crowe received the Feile Shield on behalf of a delighted group of players, who now set their sights on competing in what promises to be a highly competitive league campaign in Division 2.

The players dedicated the win to their stout-hearted full back James McCann, who is recovering from recent injuries.

Ros-Lusca: Harry Cunningham; Ruben Campbell, Donnacha Farry, Senan Crowe; Conor Geraghty, Sean Boyle, Larry Farrelly; Cian Carthy, Shane Devane; Killian Leonard, Barra Doyle, Euanie McKenna; Liam Gallagher, Evan Ferguson, Jack Shanahan. Subs: Charlie Thomas, Evan Whyte, Sean O’Loughlin, Daniel Mullen, Oran Cullen, Alex Morley, Zayd Leulmi, James McCann.