Road safety audit called for after young motorcyclist is killed in fatal accident near Donabate

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was killed last weekend following a road crash near Donabate.

Gardai said emergency services were alerted on Saturday at 9.30pm to a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the R126 Hearse Road at the junction with Cobbe’s Lane near Donabate.

The motorcyclist, a man in his early 20s, was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

He was removed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road at the crash site has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them, especially any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with dashcam footage.

Local councillor, Paul Mulville (SD) had this to say about the tragedy: "I don’t know if there has been an accident there before, but I know up a bit at the farmhouse in the corner there there were accidents in the past, but I’m not aware of any accidents right there.

“Cobbe’s Lane is a very small old lane, that goes from the R126 up to Turvey Avenue and there’s only about two houses on it. There’s kind of a side entrance or vehicular entrance into Newbridge Park.

“Everyone is wondering who was coming from where. Was the car coming on the Hearse Road or was the motorbike on the Hearse Road, but it’s very sad.”

Cllr Mulville said that, further to the accident at the junction of Hearse Road, he has submitted a motion for the September Area Committee meeting seeking a “comprehensive safety assessment” to be carried out on Hearse Road.

The motion reads: “That the Chief Executive carry out a comprehensive safety assessment of the Hearse Road (R126) from the Lissenhall junction as far as the Donabate Railway Bridge, as well as all the subsidiary roads coming onto the Hearse Road, taking into account the safety of pedestrians, cyclists, motorbike users, and motorists.”

Anybody with information can contact Swords garda station on 01-6664700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.