Rivervalley all-weather pitch set for completion in Spring of 2022

Spring of next year is now the expected date for the completion of the long-awaited all-weather pitch project for Rivervalley in Swords.

Several councillors asked the local authority for an update on the project and in response, Fingal County Council now say the likely completion date for the project is Spring of 2022.

The preparatory work that started earlier this year is completed and the signing of the final contract is ‘imminent’.

It is expected that the project will break ground in the coming months and construction will be carried out over the Winter months with the pitch available in Spring 2022.

According to the local authority, significant work has been carried out over the last six months including the enabling work on site, archaeological survey, and the mapping of utilities which run under the pitch.

A foul sewer, which runs under the pitch, needed to be assessed to make sure it is in good condition and assurances around the impact of the new pitch on the utility were also needed for Irish Water.

In addition, the work on the tender is very close to completion with four tenderers making it to the second round.

Several local councillors have expressed frustration at the ongoing delay in delivering the project but a local Green Party councillor said it can be difficult to appreciate the amount of work needed to realise a project of this nature.

“It can be difficult to appreciate all the work that goes into a project before we see diggers on site but the project team are very clear that the All-Weather pitch is on track and is pressing ahead, ” Cllr Ian Carey, Green Party Councillor for the Swords LEA.

He added: “The identification of the foul sewer running through the site was always going to cause some issues because a utility like Irish Water will need assurances that the project won’t impact their infrastructure but that is totally normal.”

The new third generation synthetic all-weather pitch will be a full sized GAA & Soccer pitch, similar to the facility at Bremore Regional Park in Balbriggan. The new floodlight facility will be accompanied by car, coach and bicycle parking to service the needs of the pitch users and to improve access to the park.