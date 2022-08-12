Revenue seize €240,000 of cannabis at Dublin Airport

As a result of routine profiling, Revenue Officers seized 12kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €240,000 at Dublin Airport.

The illegal drugs, were discovered concealed in an air cargo consignment described as ‘clothes’, that had arrived from the United States and was destined for an address in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.