Revenge feels so sweet after Fin-tastic win

FINGALLIANS 3-6

BALLYBOUGHAL 0-9

Those with long enough memories will recall the last time these two teams met in a competitive clash.

Back in 2020, when step ladders were doing a roaring trade down at the local DIY store, die-hard supporters perched on the perimeter walls during lockdown would witness Gerry Seaver deliver the telling blow to Fingallians’ Senior 2 Championships hopes as Ballyboughal came away with a one-point win to claim the second qualification spot in the group.

Two seasons on and Fingallians - in no uncertain terms - made amends with this six-point win over their neighbours from a few miles down the road.

Ballyboughal, it must be said, didn’t lie down easily, and a point from their influential centre back Timmy O’Sullivan drew them level eight minutes into the second half. That Fingallians outscored them 2-3 to 0-3 after that told its own tale, but it wasan’t the whole story.

After Derek Rodgers had opened Fingallians’ account off Sean O’Neill’s quickly taken mark, Ballyboughal would find Seaver in space just inside the endline from their next attack.

The former Dublin underage footballer cut inside his marker and then shot marginally over the crossbar, although credit to Fingallians defender Micheal Keogh for putting him under pressure.

An Oisin Lynch free would restore the Fingallians lead and then came their opening goal of the game when a ball across from Conor Kelly found Aaron Molloy who duly beat the keeper with a low finish.

A free off the ground from Lynch extended the Fingallians lead to five points and at this stage the game was starting to get away from Ballyboughal, their cause not helped by a number of balls dropped into the keeper’s hands.

Things, meanwhile, where heating up in the middle third where Danny Campion was certainly putting himself about.

It was exactly what Fingallians needed, although it left them hovering near the edge after Campion picked up a yellow card and Lynch was black-carded two minutes before half-time.

In the remaining few minutes Ballyboughal got themselves back into contention, and following a free in front of the posts from Seaver, a strong break up the field from Cormac Flynn saw Cathal Begg come off the shoulder to leave a score between the sides.

And with Matthew Farrell putting in a good shift in the number four jersey, Ballyboughal then had the gap down to the bare minimum, with Seaver landing his second free in as many minutes to leave the half-time score reading 1-3 to 0-4 for Fingallians.

They picked up where they left off after the break, with Flynn slotting over from the right following another strong run from the right corner back position. O’Sullivan then split the posts with a fine effort and at that stage it was game back on.

But with Fingallians restored to their full complement of players, the game just as quickly began to go away from Ballyboughal. Two consecutive attacks saw Cillian Murphy and Lynch split the posts before half-time substitute Ben Callinan responded at the other end for the visitors.

Then came a bit of fortune for the home side when an attempt for a point hung up in the air. Murphy was quick to react before driving low past the keeper.

Moments later a ball in from Brian Waltzer saw Lynch strike for Fingallians’ third goal and that just about settled the match as a contest.

Fingallians: Ian O’Reilly, Jamie Cassidy, Darragh Foley, Michael Keogh, Aaron Molloy 1-0, Conor Kelly, Conor Grimes, Danny Campion, Coman Brady, Derek Rogers 0-1, Oisin Lynch 1-4 (0-2f), Louis Nugent, Ciaran Murtagh, Cillian Murphy 1-1, Sean O’Neill. Subs: Barry Rogers, David Killeen, Brian Waltzer, JJ McCormack.

Ballyboughal: Ciaran Wynn, Cormac Flynn 0-1, Darren Lee, Matthew Farrell, Cathal Begg 0-1, Timmy O’Sullivan 0-1, Jonathan Roooney, Ritchie Downey, John Rodgers, Ross Gallagher, Cathal Flynn, Cian Warren, Gary Weldon, Gerry Seaver 0-5 (0-3f), William Rafter. Subs: Ben Callinan 0-1, Eoghan MacPhilbin, David Glanville.