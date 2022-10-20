Retiring Swords firefighter Paul McEvoy says it has been ‘a privilege’ to serve

A Swords firefighter who has retired after 38 years’ service with Dublin Fire Brigade, says gaining a position in the service was “like winning the Lotto.”

Paul McEvoy has just retired from Swords Fire Station after 15 years serving the local community.

Paul started his career as a Retained Firefighter in Malahide in 1984 at the tender age of 21, where he was stationed for 19 years, before being transferred full-time to North Strand.

Working a couple of years in North Strand, Paul then went to Phibsboro Fire Station, before transferring to Swords in 2007.

Speaking of his time at Swords Fire Station, Paul, who is also a trained paramedic, says: “I loved it, I suppose we were just providing a service for the customers, but it’s a different kind of work working in the North County compared to town. Every station is different, really, different customers and different risks.

“There’s a great bunch working there, I must say, we were lucky in that we had a great team of people there. They’re all very dedicated and particularly working with the retained staff in Balbriggan and Skerries.”

Paul says he has a great appreciation for the work and dedication of the retained crews, which he says was brought home to him last week with the tragedy in Creeslough, Donegal where 10 people died in an explosion.

He says: “I suppose coming from a retained background, I can appreciate them even more, what they do.

"I was saying to the lads at the retirement do, it was like going from full-time to part-time when I went full-time, if that makes sense, because when you’re retained you’re living in the area, working in the area, and dealing with people you know, so it’s really full-time."

Now that he’s retired, Paul intends to do some travelling, but will also be taking care of his elderly patients, he says.

He has also offered to do some voluntary work on the River Shannon with “Access for All”, which provides boat trips for wheelchair users.

Paul has a huge interest in boats and brought this passion with him into the full-time service. He was instrumental in acquiring specialist boats that Dublin Fire Brigade use today both on the River Liffey and inhsore supporting the Coastguard.

Speaking of the function held for his retirement, which was held outside the Swords Fire Station on Monday October 10, Paul concludes: “I was stunned the amount of people there and the amount of effort that was put in by the crews and my own station, so it was “humbling”, I suppose is the word, that so many people were there.

“I have to say, it was a pleasure working with them all, they’re all very professional and they’re a very professional crew.

“You do make some really good close friendships, because there can be very traumatic times that you’re dealing with, so you form very deep friendships with people. It’s very fulfilling, you’re dealing with people at their lowest and that’s a privilege, and it has been.”