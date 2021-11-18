Resolute Portrane repel Rathgar in frantic finish

PORTRANE 3

RATHGAR2

IN-FORM Portrane made it three wins in their last four games thanks to a hard-fought home win over Rathgar.

This was by no means Portrane’s best display of the season, but they defended well late on to repel Rathgar’s late fightback.

The men from Donabate were looking to keep the pressure on the top two in the Leinster Division 1A table with a win and they started brightly, with Andrew Darroch and Imran Khan in particular looking lively during the early stages.

The home side dominated the opening minutes, with Rathgar forced back as they tried to keep it tight at the back. Portrane won a couple of short corners in quick succession, with Darroch going close to breaking the deadlock with a powerful shot which deflected wide off the Rathgar keeper’s pads.

The pressure was relentless now and it came as little surprise when the home side took the lead, with Darroch this time finding the roof of the net via a deflection to put his side in front.

The home side refused to take their foot of the gas and went close to doubling their lead with a shot from Imran which flew just wide of the target.

Despite being on the backfoot for almost every minute of that opening quarter Rathgar somehow drew level just before the sound of the first whistle when they scored from their first attack.

Portrane came out for the start of the second quarter with extra vigour as they tried to re-establish their lead. A quick break from Ross Heten and Colin Neville led to Portrane’s first short corner of the second quarter and the hosts went agonisingly close to taking advantage of the situation as Darroch’s shot deflected narrowly wide.

Having weathered the early storm at the start of the second quarter Rathgar began to get into the contest and they almost took the lead when a goalbound shot was cleared off the line.

Having survived that scare Portrane immediately went up the other hand to take the lead when Chris Neville collected a great ball inside the D before swivelling and hitting a powerful reverse shot into the corner of the net to make it 2-1.

Stephen Rogan had a chance just before half-time to make it 3-1, but a good save from the Rathgar keeper ensured the visitors stayed in touch.

Portrane absolutely dominated the third quarter and after a string of near misses including a disallowed goal they finally got that crucial third to give themselves some breathing space.

A frantic fourth quarter saw Portrane almost put themselves out of sight with a couple of near misses before Rathgar gave themselves hope with a scrambled goal to make it 3-2 with five minutes to go.

Both sides had chances late on, but in the end the hosts did enough to see out a game that they probably should have won with more ease.