Residents in Donabate ‘stuck in their homes’ due to illegal parking says local councillor

Residents in Donabate are “stuck in their homes” due to traffic and illegal parking, a local councillor has said.

Cllr Paul Mulville, in a motion tabled at a recent Local Area Committee meeting, called on Fingal County Council to report on plans to improve traffic management and road safety in the Balbriggan/Rush/Lusk/Swords LEA

Speaking at the Local Area Committee meeting, Cllr Mulville said there had been serious concerns about traffic management, specifically at Donabate beach, where local residents were left “stuck in their homes” due to traffic and parked cars.

There was also no access for emergency vehicles, the Social Democrat councillor said.

Cllr Mulville said it was important for the car park at Donabate beach to have adequate signage, but also for parking enforcement to be in operation along the roadside, where vehicles were parking illegally.

While he accepted people didn’t like getting parking fines, he said vehicles were not supposed to park at that location.

Cllr Mulville said he was looking for additional parking enforcement to help deter motorists from parking illegally, and to prevent people parking in disabled bays by the beach.

Residents had also requested ‘double-yellow lines’ be implemented to prevent parking in residential areas, he said, since they were regularly finding their driveways blocked by other vehicles.

While it was “good to see people going to the beach”, Cllr Mulville added, he would like to see more sustainable methods of transport used, and noted a bicycle rack is available for use at the location.

He conceded, however, that the bus service to Donabate beach is lacking, and said this was resulting in more people using their own vehicles to travel.

Cllr Mulville suggested improving the existing car park at Donabate beach, adding extra signage, and again asked for more enforcement from the council and gardaí.

A report from the council stated: “There is currently no specific plan to target the traffic management at the beaches and coastlines across the Balbriggan/Rush/Lusk/Swords area.

“It should however be noted that we work closely with An Garda Síochána on a number of issues related to the management of our beaches during the summer months.

“The Operations Department is making improvements to the beach car park in Donabate, which will be finalised before the bathing season commences.”