Residents get their say on Local Area Plan for Lissenhall East in Swords

A draft LAP (Local Area Plan) for Lissenhall East is set to go on public display for six weeks starting mid-July to mid-August, Fingal County Council has confirmed.

The draft LAP will provide a policy context for the entire LAP lands to ensure that development which take place within the lifetime of the plan is consistent with strategic planning policy, considers the future development of the MetroLink scheme, and has regard to all environmental considerations.

The purpose of the draft LAP is to “establish a location for high end, high-quality value-added business, blending sustainable urban design and architecture with nature to create a distinct, enjoyable sense of place.”

The Lissenhall East Local Area Plan site is located east of the R132 (Old Swords Road), south of the M1 intersection, and west of the M1.

The site is set on 27.7 hectares (68.4 acres), and is a mixture of agricultural land, existing businesses, and a disused construction depot.

The land is currently zoned High Technology (HT) to “provide for office, research and development and high technology/high technology manufacturing type employment in a high quality built and landscaped environment.”

Speaking at a recent committee meeting, Cllr Tom O’Leary (FG) said he was “very frustrated” as there appeared to be “so many updates but nothing appears to have happened” with the plans.

Cllr O’Leary said the Lissenhall LAP has been “going on since 2017”, and he “gave up” tabling questions seeking an update.

He “hoped” officials could meet their deadlines, he said, but it was “very frustrating” to have such valuable land left unused, for which he had heard reference to 5000 jobs being attracted there.

With the delay in proceedings, the council was effectively “sterilising” the land and preventing development, he said.

He was “happy” nevertheless, to see that the council planned a draft LAP for the coming months.

Cllr Joe Newman (NP) asked if the woodlands in the plan would be protected as part of the plans, what plans there were for dealing with foul water in the area, and if there were any environmental concerns such as flooding.

Speaking of the public consultation, Cllr Newman requested that “word gets out to as many people as possible”, and asked if the council foresaw any issues with waste water treatment at the site.

Responding to Cllr Newman, a council official said it was “very much part of the plans” to conserve as many trees on the site as possible.

With regards to foul water, a number of studies had been carried out and it is intended to connect to the adjacent Swords Waste Water Treatment Plant.

In terms of surface water, the official said, there was an issue with the Lissenhall stream and potential flooding, so the council proposed to install an attenuation pond.

The official said there were a number of environmental concerns as the site is close to Broadwater Meadow, and environmental consultants will be carrying out a full environmental assessment.

The official confirmed that the public consultation would seek to include as many members of the public as possible.