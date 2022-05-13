Remembering the men of the Mendicity who fought in 1916

The Fingal Old IRA Commemorative Society inconjuction with The Mendicity Garrison Relatives Association held a special two-part special event, recently.

Chairman of the society, Paul O’Brien said it was a great honour for the society to be part of the this special occasion.

The first part of the event took place at midday, last Sunday at the Mendicity Institution in Dublin city centre.

Special guests on day were Dublin Lord Mayor, Cllr Alison Gilliland and Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Seána Ó Rodaigh. Also in attendance were Cllr Cathal Boland, Cllr Brian Dennehy and former Fingal councillor David O’Connor.

The Chairman of the Mendicity Garrison Relatives Association, Robin Bollard welcomed everyone to the event and invited both Mayors to lay wreaths in memory of the men who fought at Mendicity Garrison in Easter Week 1916.

The wreaths were made up by Lar Daly the Vice Chairman of the Fingal Old IRA Commemorative Society.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin addressed the crowd and thanked The Mendicty Garrison Relatives Association and the Fingal Old IRA Commemorative Society for organising the event.

The Proclamation was read by Society secretary, Aileen Caffrey.

The first part of the event ended with the National Anthem which was played by piper Darragh Bollard.

The Second part of the event took place at 1pm at Dr Stevens Hospital.

The Mayor of Fingal addressed the crowd and thanked everyone who was involved and who attended the event.

Paul O‘Brien, chairman of Fingal Old IRA Commemorative said a few words and thanked both Mayors for attending and Robin Bollard and Helen Kelly from the Mendicty Garrison Relatives Association. He also thanked everyone who attended and the Volunteers and had a special thank you to the staff of the Mendicity and Dr Stevens Hospital for all their help on the day along with Tommy Kavanagh who took the photos on the day.

The event ended with the Roll of Honour which was read out by Helen Kelly and Julie Ann Bollard and a wreath laying ceremony as fresh white lillies were laid at the gravestone of Swords Volunteer, Peter Wilson who was shot and killed in Mendicty Easter Week 1916.